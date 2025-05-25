"To have him on court has been super special" - Rafael Nadal gets emotional remembering uncle Toni next to him while lifting French Open No. 10

Rafael Nadal recently reminisced about celebrating his special La Decima with Uncle Toni ahead of his tribute ceremony at the 2025 French Open. The Spaniard became the first man to win a single Major 10 times by defeating former champion Stan Wawrinka in the final.

Nadal came into the 2017 French Open, having failed to win the title in the last two seasons, which had happened for the first time in his career. He entered the event as the fourth seed and looked like a man on a mission from the get-go. He decimated Benoit Paire, Robin Haase, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarter-finals.

After the 20th seed, Pablo Carreno Busta retired from their quarterfinal, he crushed the sixth seed, Dominic Thiem, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 to reach his 10th final. The former World No. 1 decimated third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to clinch La Decima. The Spanish legend reminisced about his special triumph ahead of his French Open tribute.

"For me, to win number 10 have been amazing. What Roland Garros did for me on that trophy ceremony, with the crowd showing my name there in the number 10 have been one of the most special moments in my career, without a doubt." (4:31 onwwards)

Nadal then touched upon how his uncle Toni handing the trophy over to him made the celebrations even more special. He also said that knowing it would be the final French Open where he would have Toni by his side was the reason that made the moment so emotional. It is worth noting that Toni had been the 38-year-old's coach since he picked up a racket as a kid.

"Toni is the most important person in my tennis career, without a doubt. To have him on court and give me that trophy has been super special and unforgettable. Back on this day, he had already said that it was going to be his last year being my coach, so that makes the moment even more emotional. I can't thank enough Roland Garros for letting me live that moment with my uncle on court."

Following his retirement from professional tennis, the Spaniard also revealed a special story about how his uncle Toni taught him a very important lesson.

"If you want to win, then you have to do what you have to do first" - Rafael Nadal reveals the important lesson taught by uncle Toni

Uncle Toni and Rafael Nadal - Source: Getty

During an interview with the Players' Tribune following his retirement, Rafael Nadal talked about a specific incident from his childhood, which helped him learn an important lesson.

"One day, I went out fishing when I could have been training. The next day, I lost my match," said Nadal.

He revealed the lesson was taught to him by Uncle Toni, which helped him realize the importance of prioritizing the important things.

"I was crying in the car on the way back home, and my uncle, who at that young age had a big influence on me, and who was the one who made me fall in love with tennis, he said: “It’s OK, it’s just a tennis match. Don’t cry now, there is no point. If you want to fish, you can fish. No problem. But you will lose. If you want to win? If you want to win, then you have to do what you have to do first.”

Nadal then discussed how the incident shaped his life and also how the inner voice calling to train never left him.

