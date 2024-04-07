"To the finals" - Ben Shelton's sister Emma exults as American sets up all-US summit clash in Houston with Frances Tiafoe for first clay title

Ben Shelton reached his first final on clay at the 2024 US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, downing Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the semifinals on Saturday in a close three-setter.

The American came from a set down to prevail 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 againt the Argentine, and will now take on compatriot Frances Tiafoe in an all-American summit clash on Sunday.

Shelton's sister Emma took to Instagram in light of her brother's win to share her delight, posting a picture of the match on TV and captioning her story:

"To the finals," along with a trophy emoji.

Emma Shelton is also a tennis player and represents the University of Florida at the college level, the same team that her brother Ben used to play for before turning pro a couple of years ago. The 21-year-old led the 'Gators' to the 2021 NCAA Championships for the their first national title, and also won the NCAA Singles Championship title the following year.

So far this week in Houston, Ben Shelton has beaten Brandon Nakashima (quarterfinals) and Zizou Bergs (opening round) before downing Etcheverry in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Tiafoe took down James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson before defeating Luciano Darderi in the semifinals.

Ben Shelton looking to become youngest champion at Houston since Andy Roddick

When Ben Shelton takes on defending champion Frances Tiafoe in the final of the 2024 US Men's Clay Court Championships on Sunday, he will be looking to become the youngest champion at the tournament since Andy Roddick in 2002.

Roddick won the seventh title of his career at Houston that year, when he was just 20 years old -- one year younger than Shelton at the moment. Roddick went on to defend his title the following year, and won one more trophy in 2005.

Other Americans who have conquered the clay in Houston include some top names such as Jimmy Connors, Arthur Ashe, Andre Agassi, John Isner, Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock.

Shelton currently has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Frances Tiafoe, having beaten his compatriot in their meeting in the quarterfinals of the US Open last year. The World No. 16 won in four sets back then, but this will be their first meeting on clay.

Ben Shelton will also be hoping to go 2-0 in ATP Finals on Sunday. In his first tour final, the American defeated Aslan Karatsev to win the 2023 Japan Open. Tiafoe, on the other hand, will be going for his fourth ATP title (3-4 in finals before Houston).

