Novak Djokovic’s next opponent Alexei Popyrin isn’t fazed by the challenge that awaits him in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic booked his place in the second round of the Melbourne Major after a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic on Sunday, January 14. Following the four-hour-long match, the Serb admitted that the 18-year-old gave him ‘a run for his money.’

He also added that he was happy to have two days off so he could be “at his best” before his match on Wednesday.

Novak Djokovic’s second-round opponent was decided on Monday, when Aussie Alexei Popyrin defeated compatriot Marc Polmans 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Following his win, the 24-year-old spoke about his upcoming clash with the World No. 1 and also touched upon the scheduling.

“It is what it is. Sunday starts, it's a 50/50 in the locker room for those who like it, for those who don't. He has an extra day, he requested a Sunday start, I'm sure, and then that's why he's playing on Sunday,” Popyrin said in his post-match press conference.

Alexei Popyrin also affirmed that he will be studying Novak Djokovic ahead of their meeting while maintaining that he considers the Serb no different than any other opponent he has faced on tour.

“[I’ll do my homework] like I always do before matches. Going to play against [Novak Djokovic] is nothing different than going to play against anybody else on tour. For me it's the same preparation; it's the same mentality,” Popyrin said.

The World No. 43, who enjoyed the best season of his career yet in 2023, conveyed that he would be entering the court with the belief that he could defeat the ten-time Australian Open champion.

“For me I need to have that confidence going in and the belief that I can win the match and that he is just the World No. 1, and he is just another player for me on the opposite side of the net. I need to focus what I have to do on the court,” he said.

Alexei Popyrin on facing Novak Djokovic at Australian Open: "I don't want to go in there thinking he's the greatest of all time"

Novak Djokovic defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2 in their sole meeting so far at the 2019 Japan Open

Alexei Popyrin replicated his best result at the Australian Open in the 2023 edition by making the third round. He previously reached the stage in 2019 and 2020.

During his run last year, the home hope stunned the tournament’s eighth seed Taylor Fritz in the second round before falling to Ben Shelton in the following match.

As Popyrin gears up for yet another top-10 clash in Melbourne, he said that there would be no point in going on the court if he didn’t believe he could down the World No. 1.

"I'm going in there with full confidence. If I don't go in there with that confidence, there's no point going in there. So for me it's no other match. It's just me playing the World No. 1," he said.

"You know, I don't want to go in there just thinking, oh, he's probably the greatest of all time."

The 24-year-old also expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic’s contribution to the sport.

"I admire what he's done. He probably is the greatest of all time."

Alexei Popyrin noted that Djokovic has no weaknesses on the court given his status as “the greatest of all time.” The Aussie, however, added that he, too, has a few weapons up his sleeves.

“Like he is the greatest of all time in our sport, so to get there, you have to have no weaknesses,” he said, adding, “But I have big weapons in my game that I believe can do some damage.”

