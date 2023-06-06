Former tennis player John McEnroe has heaped praise on Novak Djokovic for his longevity on tour. He expressed amazement over how well the Serb is playing at 36 years of age.

During his illustrious career, Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slams and is driven more than ever to add another title at the ongoing French Open. Following four consecutive straight sets win, he has cruised into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, McEnroe credited the Serb for his relentless effort in trying to reach the heights of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, adding that his longevity on the tour has been unbelievable.

"Certainly he's right there [alongside Nadal and Federer], and I think it's amazing because he was trying to get into that mix for so long. To be playing so well at his age is hard to believe, actually," he said.

McEnroe further hailed the Serb for being assertive of his goal of winning the 2023 French Open. He said:

"I don't have the records in front of me, but he has talked about it so openly, that it's a goal of his and he embraces that. I think that takes a lot of guts in itself to say 'I want it' rather than just say 'I want to do the best I can and whatever happens happens'."

"Djokovic rises to the occasion" - John McEnroe

2023 French Open

John McEnroe further opined that Novak Djokovic thrives on taunts and disapprovals and uses them as an inspiration to rise to the occasion.

"Djokovic rises to the occasion. He needs to get inspired or have someone write him off. Some type of chance to break an amazing record," McEnroe said.

He also praised the World No. 3 for his on-court attitude which has garnered him both love and respect.

"Sometimes his attitude on the court fuels him. You'd rather be respected than loved. You'd rather have both if possible, but he's handled it well. He has been mature about it and he's been pretty successful turning lemons into lemonade," he opined.

"To me, he's better than anyone at that to ever play the game," he added.

Following his fourth-round win over Juan Pablo Varillas, Djokovic will next square off against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday (June 6). This will be their 10th meeting on the tour. The Serb leads 8-1 in the head-to-head record.

