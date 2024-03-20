Caroline Wozniacki has extended her deepest sympathies to Aryna Sabalenka following the devastating news of her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's demise.

On Monday, March 18, the tennis community was rocked by shocking reports of Sabalenka's boyfriend and former NHL player Koltsov's untimely death in Miami at just 42 years of age.

The unfortunate news was later confirmed by Salavat Yulaev, the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) team for which Koltsov served as assistant coach in recent years. Subsequently, reports emerged that the former ice hockey player's death was being investigated as an "apparent suicide."

Amid the tragic circumstances, Aryna Sabalenka prepared for her Miami Open campaign, as she was spotted hitting the practice courts ahead of her opening match at the WTA event.

Caroline Wozniacki, who kicked off her Miami Open campaign with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win over Clara Burel, shared that she was tearing up at the devastating news herself. The Dane revealed that she had reached out to Sabalenka and offered her support during this difficult time.

"I can't even imagine what she's [Aryna Sabalenka] going through right now. I'm saying that. I'm also tearing up. It's such a terrible situation. It's so hard. I reached out to her and I told her that I was here if she needed anything," she said in her post-match press conference.

Wozniacki expressed her profound sadness at witnessing Sabalenka go through such a "heartbreaking" situation. She also emphasized her inability to fully comprehend the pain the Belarusian was experiencing.

"I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. Everyone grieves in a different way," she said.

"She was walking past today. I was giving her her space. I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here, we're here for her," Wozniacki added.

Miami Open 2R: Aryna Sabalenka to take on Paula Badosa; Caroline Wozniacki faces Anhelina Kalinina

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has entered the 2024 Miami Open as the second seed, receiving a bye in the first round. She will take on her close friend Paula Badosa in the second round, following the Spaniard's 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Simona Halep.

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, advanced to the second round after beating Clara Burel in straight sets. She will battle it out against Anhelina Kalinina for a place in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Should Sabalenka and Wozniacki both emerge victorious in their respective second-round matches, they will set up a blockbuster third-round clash at the Miami Open.