"To be without any gun, just because you don't want to hurt anyone" - Andrey Rublev reveals how 'Hacksaw Ridge' inspires him

Andrey Rublev felt inspired by the Oscar-winning film ‘Hacksaw Ridge’, which was released in 2016 and directed by Mel Gibson.

The film depicts the World War II experiences of Desmond T. Doss, an American Army medic, who refused to carry a firearm during the time he served. He was subsequently awarded the 'Medal of Honor', becoming the first man in American history to be handed the distinction without firing a single shot.

In a recent interview with The National, the Russian spoke of Doss' bravery, particularly his stance to "help and heal".

“This movie inspired me a lot because you don’t really find people where, first of all, from your side they are trying to force you to fight and he went against his own people to say, ‘No I’m not going to fight, I will help and heal',” said Rublev as per The National's website.

“That is something that not many people would do. To be without any gun or anything there, just because you don’t want to hurt anyone, is something that inspires me a lot,” he added.

Rublev has been an active voice in advocating peace, notably writing "No War Please" on a television camera after his 2022 Dubai Championships title win. His message came amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

In the same spirit, the World No. 5 said he found the idea that wars still happen, "crazy".

“You have no understanding of how this is possible,” Rublev added. “You think, okay, in the past they had no internet, they were less educated, there was less information.

But now when you have unlimited information and everything, it’s a different time, and these things are still happening and people are dying for nothing; it’s crazy", he concluded.

Andrey Rublev donates 100% of income from Rublo sales to children in need

Andrey Rublev interacts with the media at the 2021 Laver Cup

Andrey Rublev unveiled his official clothing brand Rublo on social media on Wednesday, December 13. The 26-year-old Russian posted a heartfelt message alongside a short video, stating that 'all the income from the collection will go to children in need'.

The animation begins with a character resembling Rublev, standing at the edge of a cliff looking out into the sunset. The character jumps off the cliff and turns into crows that merge to form the brand's logo.

"I just want to be honest and speak the truth. Everyone deserves a chance. All the income from the collection (100%) will go to children in need. It’s not about business this time, because I’m not gaining anything. I believe that people’s ego only brings bad things, and the bigger the ego, the worse things happen," posted Rublev on X (formerly Twitter).

Andrey Rublev, who has already been seen sporting Rublo-branded kits in matches, closed the message by thanking the team behind the brand. The post garnered much love and appreciation from fans.