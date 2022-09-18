Tokyo 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Toray Pan Pacific Open

The WTA Tour returns to Tokyo after a two-year hiatus for the 37th edition of the Toray Pan Pacific Open, scheduled to be played in the Japanese capital from September 19-25.

Naomi Osaka, who lifted the trophy in front of her home fans back in 2019, will once again be the big draw at the WTA 500 event. The tournament also features top-10 players in the form of Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia.

How old is the Toray Pan Pacific Open?

Karolina Pliskova with the 2018 Toray Pan Pacific Open trophy.

A women's outdoor hardcourt tournament held annually in Tokyo, Japan — with the exception of 2019 when it was held in Osaka — the Pan Pacific Open has been a regular feature on the WTA Tour since 1984.

The tournament has previously been organized under different names - the Sillook Open between 1976-81, the TV Tennis Open in 1982 and the Queens Grand Prix in 1983. Martina Hingis has lifted the trophy on a record four occasions, while other former champions include Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova, Lindsay Davenport and Maria Sharapova.

Venue

Originally played on indoor carpet courts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the Pan Pacific Open moved to outdoor hard courts at the Ariake Coliseum in 2008. The 10,000-seater facility with a retractable roof has hosted all but one edition of the tournament since.

Players

World No. 4 Paula Badosa will lead the field at this year's tournament as the top seed. The Spaniard, along with the other top four seeds, has been given a bye in the opening round.

Badosa could face home hope Misaki Doi or Chinese youngster Zheng Qinwen in the Round of 16, with seventh seed Alison Riske Amritraj looming in the quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova and Beatriz Haddad Maia, as well as Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin, also crowd the top half.

Garbine Muguruza and Caroline Garcia anchor the bottom half of the draw, but will expect a tough fight from the likes of Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and former Pan Pacific Open winner Karolina Pliskova.

Where to Watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Toray Pan Pacific Open live on Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video. Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. The action will be broadcast in Australia on beIN Sports.

Live action can also be followed on WTA TV.

