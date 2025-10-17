Tokyo 2025 Qualifier R1 predictions: Women's singles ft. Ashlyn Krueger vs Dalma Galfi, Hailey Baptiste vs Elena Gabriela Ruse | Pan Pacific Open

The Toray Pan Pacific Open will kick off on Saturday, October 18, with the first round of qualifiers. A total of 12 matches will be played, with the winner advancing to the second round of the qualifiers.
Some top stars like Jasmin Paolini, Elena Rybakina, and Ekaterina Alexandrova have already confirmed that they will play in Tokyo for the WTA 500 event this coming week. Moreover, the likes of Emma Raducanu and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima have received wildcards as well.
The 28-player main draw will consist of six players from the qualifying rounds. Some well-known players will battle it out in the coming days to secure their spot in the main round via the qualifiers.
#1 Ashlyn Krueger vs Dalma Galfi
Ashlyn Krueger and Dalma Galfi will clash in the Tokyo Open qualifying round, and the match promises intrigue. World No. 48, Krueger, ranked higher, has struggled lately. She is on a four-match losing streak with her last win on the tour coming in August.
Meanwhile, Galfi is on a more solid run if her qualifier results are considered. She has won several matches in qualifiers recently, but not much to show for in the main draws.
Those wins, however, give Galfi a slight edge. Krueger, though, has proven she can challenge top players when her rhythm is right, so it won't be a walkover.
Prediction: Galfi to win in three sets.
#2 Hailey Baptiste vs Elena Gabriela Ruse
Hailey Baptiste enters this matchup having shown flashes this season. Currently ranked World No. 64, she’s registered a 28-23 win-loss record in 2025. She’s had mixed results lately, struggling against top opponents but capable of pushing deeper in tournaments.
Elena Gabriela Ruse, meanwhile, has also had an up-and-down stretch. She holds a 9-6 record this year on the WTA Tour. Her recent results include early exits in many events, though she has a runner-up finish in Libema under her belt this year. Given their forms, Ruse might have a slight edge.
Prediction: Ruse to win in three sets.
#3 Marie Bouzkova vs Kimberly Birrell
Prediction: Bouzkova to win in straight sets.
#4 Nao Hibino vs Cristina Bucsa
Prediction: Hibino to win in three sets.
#5 Ena Shibahara vs Rebecca Sramkova
Prediction: Shibahara to win in straight sets.
#6 Alina Charaeva vs Himeno Sakatsume
Prediction: Charaeva to win in three sets.
#7 Anna Blinkova vs Katie Boulter
Prediction: Blinkova to win in three sets.
#8 Viktorija Golubic vs Sae Noguchi
Prediction: Golubic to win in straight sets.
#9 Zeynep Sonmez vs Maria Sakkari
Prediction: Sakkari to win in straight sets.
#10 Varvara Gracheva vs Emiliano Arango
Prediction: Gracheva to win in three sets.
#11 Eva Lys vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
Prediction: Lys to win in straight sets
#12 Suzan Lamens vs Aliksandra Sasnovich
Prediction: Lamens to win in three sets.