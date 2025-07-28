"Told my date we might have to push it back" - Leylah Fernandez shares intriguing update on her dating offer after Citi DC Open triumph

Ahead of her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open campaign, Leylah Fernandez had shared a dating offer for her fans and followers, which involves her picking one person to go out on a date with in Montreal. However, after winning the women's singles title at the combined ATP and WTA 500 hardcourt event in dominant fashon, the Canadian said that the date probably needs to be rescheduled.

Amid her participation at the tournament in the American capital, Fernandez attended a press conference, where she was quizzed about her dating offer. Through her answer, the 22-year-old hilariously claimed that her father Jorge's appearance tends to put people off from approaching her for dates.

"A lot of people think I'm very focused in tennis, and I am. I am very focused in tennis. Sometimes they think, okay, I can't approach her and ask her out, and it doesn't help that also my dad doesn't look that welcoming. He's very welcoming. Don't get me wrong," Fernandez said.

On Sunday, July 27, after dismantling Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in the women's singles final in Washington, Leylah Fernandez was asked by Tennis Channel if she had any update to share about her date in Montreal. Fernandez said that in all likelihood, she'll go out for the date following the conclusion of her campaign at the WTA 1000 event of the National Bank Open, which is being hosted by Montreal's IGA Stadium.

"Honestly, I told my date that we might have to push it back a little bit because I' still in DC. So, hopefully, maybe at the end of Montreal, I get to have that date finally, but we've been talking and keeping in touch to hopefully schedule it at the end of Montreal before going to Cincy (Cincinnati Open)," Fernandez said.

Leylah Fernandez to begin National Bank Open campaign in Montreal with 1R clash against Maya Joint

Leylah Fernandez in action at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)

High on confidence after her emphatic run to the title at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, Leylah Fernandez will only get a day off before she gets her National Bank Open campaign underway. The home favorite in Montreal is slated to play WTA No. 45 Maya Joint in the first round of the prestigious WTA 1000 hardcourt event.

Believing that her success in Washington can be a catalyst for further positives across future tournaments, Fernandez told WTAtennis.com:

"It gives us some good momentum going into bigger tournaments. To play against the big players here in Washington -- it wasn’t an easy draw -- it’s a good feeling to get my first 500. And I hope -- hope -- I can continue with that momentum the next few tournaments, but also stay grounded and not forget there’s a new beast every week. That we’ve just got to start from zero."

If Fernandez comes out on top against Joint at the National Bank Open, she will go on to face No. 28 seed McCartney Kessler from the USA in the second round.

