Stefanos Tsitsipas recently poked fun at the bee invasion during the Indian Wells quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev by recalling a past incident involving himself.

Alcaraz and Zverev found themselves in a bizarre situation during the first set ofn their match when a swarm of bees invaded the court. Chaos ensued as play was suspended immediately for safety concerns as both the players, the umpire, and a lot of fans tried to escape stings from the bees. Alcaraz, however, was stung in the head by a bee.

The situation was taken care of by a local palm desert beekeeper Lance Davis, who has run a company called Killer Bee Inc. since 1986. Davis found himself on the receiving end of a huge applause by the crowd for his job after taking care of the matter.

The match ended with Alcaraz coming out on top and defeating Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to reach his second successive Indian Wells semifinal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to Instagram where he shared a video of the incident on his story and said:

"Told You Guys"

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram Story

The incident the Greek was referring to was his second-round match against Ben Shelton at last year's Western & Southern Open. Tsitsipas asked the chair umpire to remove a spectator from the crowd as she was disturbing him by imitating a bee.

He eventually went on to win the match 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to reach the third round where he was ousted by eventual semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is all set to appear at the Miami Open

The Greek in action at the BNP Paribas Ope

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't had the best start to the 2024 season, with 11 wins out of 16 matches so far. The Greek fell out of the Top 10 and suffered a fourth-round elimination at the Australian Open.

The former World No. 3 had a good start at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he defeated Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe in the second and third rounds respectively. However, it turned out to be another disappointing run for the Greek as he lost 6-2, 6-4 to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' next stop will be at the Miami Open. He reached the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event last year before being beaten by Karen Khachanov. Tsitsipas' best performance in Miami so far is reaching the quarterfinals in 2021.