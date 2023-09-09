Tom Brady's daughter Vivian was spotted in the stands wearing a Novak Djokovic hat during the second US Open semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev on Friday, September 8.

Before Medvedev outplayed Alcaraz at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic trounced home-favorite Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach his 10th US Open final.

Brady and his kids, Vivian, Jack, and Benjamin reached the stadium to watch Alcaraz and Medvedev play on Friday night but also stopped by to have a chat with the Serb in the locker room before heading to the stands to witness the second semifinal.

The former NFL star was gutted to not see the 36-year-old play as he said:

“I wish we could’ve seen you play tonight. But [the kids] had school in Miami, so we had to let them finish, then we flew up. But I was hoping you’d have the night match.”

Later in the evening, Brady's daughter Vivian donned the exclusive Djokovic cap while watching the action unfold.

Expand Tweet

Over the years, Brady has been a regular visitor for the Serb's on-court battles. He also watched him lift his 23rd Major trophy at the Roland Garros in June this year. The Serb recently expressed his gratitude to the 46-year-old during a press conference at the US Open.

"Tom Brady being in my box for Roland Garros finals, and sitting next to my wife, was a huge honor. I have a relationship with Tom for several years. We go back. I have tremendous respect for him," he said.

Novak Djokovic to face Daniil Medvedev in 2023 US Open final

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic greet each other.

Novak Djokovic will square off against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 10. In terms of head to head, Djokovic leads Medvedev 9-5.

This year, however, the duo have played two matches so far, sharing one victory a piece. The Serb defeated Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of the Adelaide International tournament in January and the latter returned the favor during Dubai Tennis Championships seven weeks later.

In Grand Slam finals as well, the duo are inseparable. They played their first summit encounter at the Australian Open in 2021 when the Serb overcame his opponent 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. Medvedev was quick to catch up and avenged his loss in the US Open decider later that year.

Interestingly, 12 out of their 14 encounters have been played on the hard courts and the equation is in balance for the other two contests as well. The Serb outplayed Medvedev in a final-four clash at Eastbourne International in 2017 and the Russian emerged victorious in the quarterfinal of Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis