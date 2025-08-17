Tommy Paul expresses his pride in fiancée Paige Lorenze's efforts to promote her brand ahead of US Open

Tommy Paul expressed pride in his fiancée Paige Lorenze's efforts to promote her brand Dairy Boy while he gears up for the upcoming 2025 US Open. As the founder and creative director, Lorenze managed the brand's annual New York popup from August 15-17.

Ad

The couple made their relationship official via Instagram in October 2022 and always supported each other's careers. Lorenze is often seen in the World No. 16 player's box, and Paul is present at events organized by Lorenze's brand. Paul eventually put a ring on Lorenze's finger, and the couple announced their engagement via Instagram in July this year.

Paul shared a picture on his Instagram story from Lorenze's pop-up. The photo captured a moment between the couple amid the busy hour when people queued up at the event.

Ad

Trending

"So proud of my girl," Paul wrote for Lorenze.

Screenshot of Tommy Paul's Instagram story @tommypaul

Diary Boy is a lifestyle brand that includes clothing and homeware. Lorenze styles it as combining a New England countryside and Manhattan design sensibilities. Per another post by Lorenze, the pop-up was filled with dollhouse-style farm stands and wood paneling in line with the brand's signature look.

Ad

The pop-up was part of Lorenze's efforts to promote the brand's new Autumn-Winter '25 collection.

Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze aligns her brand's biggest launch with the US Open

Paige Lorenze(left) and Tommy Paul(right) with the 2024 Cinch Championships trophy. Image: Getty

Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, announced the launch of her brand Dairy Boy's Autumn-Winter '25 collection. The promotional event is scheduled for the upcoming 2025 US Open from August 24 to September 7.

Ad

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the model and social media influencer shared that she decided to coincide the launch with the US Open so that her partner could attend the event.

“First and foremost, honestly, I just want Tommy [Paul] to be able to come [to my NYC pop-up in Soho]. Tennis players don’t have an off season so I wanted to schedule it at a time where like he could be there and we could celebrate such a big moment for my brand together," she said.

Ad

She also highlighted her own sports background and her love for tennis, adding:

But also, we've been together for three years and I've just had so much fun creating around tennis as an ex-athlete, as someone whose mom played tennis, and as someone who now is a huge fan of the sport.”

Meanwhile, on the ATP circuit, Tommy Paul most recently competed in the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where he lost in the second round to Adrian Mannarino.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More