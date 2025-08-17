Tommy Paul expresses his pride in fiancée Paige Lorenze's efforts to promote her brand ahead of US Open

Tommy Paul expressed pride in his fiancée Paige Lorenze's efforts to promote her brand Dairy Boy while he gears up for the upcoming 2025 US Open. As the founder and creative director, Lorenze managed the brand's annual New York popup from August 15-17.
The couple made their relationship official via Instagram in October 2022 and always supported each other's careers. Lorenze is often seen in the World No. 16 player's box, and Paul is present at events organized by Lorenze's brand. Paul eventually put a ring on Lorenze's finger, and the couple announced their engagement via Instagram in July this year.
Paul shared a picture on his Instagram story from Lorenze's pop-up. The photo captured a moment between the couple amid the busy hour when people queued up at the event.
"So proud of my girl," Paul wrote for Lorenze.
Diary Boy is a lifestyle brand that includes clothing and homeware. Lorenze styles it as combining a New England countryside and Manhattan design sensibilities. Per another post by Lorenze, the pop-up was filled with dollhouse-style farm stands and wood paneling in line with the brand's signature look.
The pop-up was part of Lorenze's efforts to promote the brand's new Autumn-Winter '25 collection.
Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze aligns her brand's biggest launch with the US Open
Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze, announced the launch of her brand Dairy Boy's Autumn-Winter '25 collection. The promotional event is scheduled for the upcoming 2025 US Open from August 24 to September 7.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the model and social media influencer shared that she decided to coincide the launch with the US Open so that her partner could attend the event.
“First and foremost, honestly, I just want Tommy [Paul] to be able to come [to my NYC pop-up in Soho]. Tennis players don’t have an off season so I wanted to schedule it at a time where like he could be there and we could celebrate such a big moment for my brand together," she said.
She also highlighted her own sports background and her love for tennis, adding:
But also, we've been together for three years and I've just had so much fun creating around tennis as an ex-athlete, as someone whose mom played tennis, and as someone who now is a huge fan of the sport.”
Meanwhile, on the ATP circuit, Tommy Paul most recently competed in the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where he lost in the second round to Adrian Mannarino.