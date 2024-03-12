Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze cheers Coco Gauff on during her Indian Wells 3R clash

Tommy Paul's girlfriend and social media influencer Paige Lorenze recently offered her support to World No. 3 Coco Gauff after the latter's third-round win at the BNP Paribas Open.

Lorenze, an entrepreneur who founded her own denim line 'Dairy Boy', accompanied her boyfriend Paul for his Indian Wells Masters in Palm Springs, California. The World No. 17 began dating the American influencer in 2022.

Lorenze was soaking up the atmosphere at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, when she stumbled upon a huge screen live telecasting Coco Gauff's match point in her third-round encounter against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti at Stadium 1. The 20-year-old served at 6-5 up, blasting an unreturned serve out wide to register a 6-2, 7-6(5) win to reach the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Paige Lorenze couldn't help but voice out her support for the reigning US Open champion following Gauff's win, taking to her Instagram stories with the following caption:

"LFC 💗 @cocogauff"

The 20-year-old saw the social media influencer's story hours later, reposting it with four love emojis.

Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul's girlfriend's Instagram stories from Tuesday

Gauff will next face 24th-seeded Elise Mertens for a place in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The American leads the Belgian veteran by a margin of 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. She will be keen on matching her career-best result of making it to the last eight (2023) in Palm Springs.

Tommy Paul looking to make the quarterfinals of Indian Wells Masters for the first time in his career

Tommy Paul hits a serve during his second-round match at BNP Paribas Open 2024

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul has put together a stellar campaign at this week's BNP Paribas Open on the men's side. Having received a first-round bye, the 26-year-old won his opener in the Californian desert against fellow American Alex Michelsen 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Paul then carried his rich vein of form against 2024 Dubai Open winner Ugo Humbert, beating him 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the Round of 16. He will next face Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi, who upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) earlier on Monday, March 11.

The World No. 17 will be looking to reach his first-ever quarterfinal in Indian Wells. He has fallen at the fourth-round hurdle in two of his three appearances at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.