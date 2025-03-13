Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze drops 3-word reaction after American's Indian Wells exit

Tommy Paul crashed out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 13, but his girlfriend Paige Lorenze stayed positive despite the American's defeat. Paul faced off Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, in a match he was widely expected to win. However, the World No. 6 blew Paul off the court in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Paul had performed well in the early stages of the tournament. The 10th-seed breezed into the last 16 with straightforward wins over Tristan Boyer, 6-3, 6-1, and Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 7-5. Ahead of the match, Medvedev had voiced his struggles with the speed of the Indian Wells surface, and had effectively received a bye from the previous round, leading many to pick Paul as the favorite to go through.

After the match, Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, posted a three-word message on her Instagram stories. Looking forward to the future, she wrote:

"Until next year."

Paige Lorenze Instagram

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze began dating in 2022, and the couple have been spotted together frequently, with Lorenze supporting Paul from the stands at most of his matches.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze supports him at various tournaments across the globe

cinch Championships - Day Seven

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze first came to prominence after the American hit the headlines in 2023 after he became the first US player to reach the Australian Open semifinals in 15 years. Lorenze was in the crowd for the match, and in his post-match interview, Paul gave his girlfriend a shout-out:

“It’s my girlfriend Paige’s birthday tomorrow. So, if you guys see her, make sure you wish her a happy birthday.”

27-year-old Lorenze is the founder of Dairy Boy, a lifestyle brand that sells clothing and accessories. She grew up in Connecticut and Vermont, but moved to New York, where she studied at the Parsons School of Design. Speaking to The US Sun last year, Lorenze said she enjoyed attending her boyfriend's matches and watching him play.

“I’m so proud of Tommy. I love watching Tommy play and he's so deserving of all the success he’s had. I get nervous watching but not overwhelmed — as long as he's trying his hardest and putting his heart out on the court, I'm proud of him either way, win or lose."

Tommy Paul has won four career ATP titles so far, and has reached the semifinals of Masters 1000 events on three occasions but is yet to play in a final. The 27-year-old had a solid start to the year, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinal where he lost to eventual finalist, Alexander Zverev.

