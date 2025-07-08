Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze gushes over Danielle Collins' splendid photoshoot just days after Wimbledon heartbreak

Danielle Collins recently shared a glimpse of her elegant photoshoot days after her Wimbledon upset. This upload garnered the attention of Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, who dropped a sweet reaction over the American's latest picture.

Collins' Wimbledon journey came to an end on July 5 in its third round, where the 31-year-old locked horns with Iga Swiatek. The duo delivered a terrific performance in a one-hour and 15-minute match, but the Pole powered through and bested the American in two straight sets of 6-2, 6-3, qualifying for the fourth round against Clara Tauson.

Shortly after this heartbreak, Collins shared a glimpse of her splendid photoshoot on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a black and white picture of herself, where she wore a white-coloured dress and had sunglasses tucked on the top of her head. Here is the picture:

This post captured the attention of Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, who showered her love for the tennis player by dropping a one-word sweet comment that read:

'Queeeen"

Paige Lorenzo's comment on Instagram

Along with being Paul's girlfriend, Lorenze is also an American influencer, model, and YouTuber. She launched the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy in 2021 and was recently seen cheering her counterpart at Wimbledon. Paul's Wimbledon journey ended on July 3 in the second round against Sebastian Ofner.

Danielle Collins made her feelings known about being back at Wimbledon.

After securing her first-round win against Camila Osorio at Wimbledon on July 1, Danielle Collins sat for a conversation with the Tennis Channel, where she was asked about how she felt about being back at Wimbledon. Opening up about the reasons, Collins revealed that she has some of the best memories of her career on Wimbledon's court and named it her 'favourite Grand Slam' (1:26 onward)

"I mean last year, you know, I didn't think I was going to be back and obviously sone of the reasons behind that are quite challenging and that's been really hard for me this year emotionally, but, you know, I've been getting through that and you know, this is a place that I have some of my best memories on court. This is my favorite Grand Slam. I think I can safely say that," said Danielle Collins.

She further spoke about the court's exquisite garden and the tradition of the sport.

"I mean, the history here, the gardens, and for somebody like me that loves gardening and flowers and everything, plants, this is just like every gardener's dream, coming here and history of tennis, right? I mean, so many traditions and fun things going on the grounds and it's really a privilege to be here. Not everybody gets to come to this event," she added.

Danielle Collins made her 2025 season debut by competing at the Australian Open, where she squared off against Ons Jabeur in the first round. The latter showcased her skills and grabbed the victory with a score of 7-6(8), 6-2.

