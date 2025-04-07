Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze rides helicopter to make stylish entry in Monte-Carlo

Paige Lorenzo, the girlfriend of Tommy Paul, has shared aerial images as she touched down in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Masters. Lorenzo, an influencer and entrepreneur, has been dating World No. 13 Tommy Paul since 2022 and often posts on her various platforms about life on the ATP tour.

The couple's relationship first came to light after Paul made headlines in 2023 by becoming the first US player to reach the Australian Open semifinals in 14 years. Lorenze was watching from the stands, and in his post-match interview, Paul singled her out, saying: "It’s my girlfriend Paige’s birthday tomorrow," and asked the crowd to give her their best wishes.

On her Instagram stories, Paige shared images of her flying into Monte Carlo, although Paul is not playing in the tournament this year. He had reached last week's Houston Open semifinal. Lorenze titled the images:

"Monte-Carlo, Monaco"

Paige Lorenze IG Story | Source: Caroline Lorenze Instagram/@paigelorenze

Paige Lorenze IG Story | Source: Caroline Lorenze Instagram/@paigelorenze

In 2021, Lorenze founded the lifestyle business Dairy Boy, which sells clothing and accessories. Lorenze may be in Monte Carlo on business, given the popularity of the brand.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze is now a fixture on the ATP tour

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze cinch Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Paige Lorenze grew up in Connecticut and Vermont but studied at the Parsons School of Design in New York. She achieved a certain amount of notoriety by dating actor Arnie Hammer, and was one of the women who accused him of alleged abuse in 2021.

Lorenze spoke to the US Sun in 2024, as reported by People.com, and told them that she enjoyed following Paul on the tour and watching his matches. He said:

“I’m so proud of Tommy. I love watching Tommy play, and he's so deserving of all the success he’s had. I get nervous watching but not overwhelmed — as long as he's trying his hardest and putting his heart out on the court, I'm proud of him either way, win or lose."

Tommy Paul has won four career ATP titles so far and an Olympic bronze medal. He's reached the semifinals of Masters 1000 events three times but is yet to play in a final. So far in 2025, the 27-year-old has had a solid start to the year, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual finalist Alexander Zverev.

