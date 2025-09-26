Tommy Paul teases Emma Navarro after American WTA star shows glimpses into her '5-to-9' lifestyle

Tommy Paul shared a hilarious reaction to Emma Navarro showcasing her 5‑to‑9 schedule. Paul was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, whereas Navarro has arrived in China for the WTA 1000 tournament.Paul was eliminated in the third round of the US Open, losing to Alexander Bublik. Before the US Open, the New Jersey native concluded his Cincinnati Masters journey with a round of 32 loss.Via a post on Instagram, Navarro shared her 5‑to‑9 lifestyle, which highlighted her engaging in multiple activities throughout the day. Her daily routine attracted a comment from Paul, who wrote:&quot;The vlogger! Do we have a YouTube video coming?&quot;Screenshot of Emma Navarro's Instagram post featuring Tommy Paul's comments | Source: IG/emma_navarro48The New York City native had added:&quot;Spend my 5 to 9 and raid the freezer section of the grocery store with me @Talenti #TalentiPartner&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, the winner of two singles WTA Tour titles also said:&quot;Just clocked out at my nine-to-five and now I'm gonna show you guys what my five-to-nine looks like. Getting some gas. Now we are headed to Whole Foods to pick up a couple items. Let's go. I can't decide if I want to eat steak or salmon. I need a sweet treat later... I went with the salmon.&quot;She continued:&quot;I'm back home. I ended up grabbing the Talenti Caramel Cookie Crunch Gelato as my sweet treat, so I'm pretty excited to dive into that later... Heading out for a little walk. It's a beautiful evening in Charleston... Tucking into my Talenti Gelato. Watching some Seinfeld. This is how you end the night right. This stuff rocks.&quot;Emma Navarro will compete in the 2025 China Open tournament, a WTA 1000 event, held from September 24 to October 5 at the National Tennis Centre in Beijing. In her first match, she will face off against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.Tommy Paul has registered impressive feats in his 2025 seasonTommy Paul commenced his current season with the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals. In the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals and attained his spot in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.Paul then entered the Dallas Open as defending champion and concluded his journey in the semifinals. At the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, he again reached the semifinals and lost to former World No. 33 Jenson Brooksby.Paul also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open.