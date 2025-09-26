  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Tommy Paul teases Emma Navarro after American WTA star shows glimpses into her '5-to-9' lifestyle

Tommy Paul teases Emma Navarro after American WTA star shows glimpses into her '5-to-9' lifestyle

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 26, 2025 20:18 GMT
Emma Navarro Tommy Paul
Emma Navarro [L] and Tommy Paul [R] | Source: Getty Images

Tommy Paul shared a hilarious reaction to Emma Navarro showcasing her 5‑to‑9 schedule. Paul was last seen in action at the 2025 US Open, whereas Navarro has arrived in China for the WTA 1000 tournament.

Ad

Paul was eliminated in the third round of the US Open, losing to Alexander Bublik. Before the US Open, the New Jersey native concluded his Cincinnati Masters journey with a round of 32 loss.

Via a post on Instagram, Navarro shared her 5‑to‑9 lifestyle, which highlighted her engaging in multiple activities throughout the day. Her daily routine attracted a comment from Paul, who wrote:

"The vlogger! Do we have a YouTube video coming?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Emma Navarro&#039;s Instagram post featuring Tommy Paul&#039;s comments | Source: IG/emma_navarro48
Screenshot of Emma Navarro's Instagram post featuring Tommy Paul's comments | Source: IG/emma_navarro48

The New York City native had added:

Ad
"Spend my 5 to 9 and raid the freezer section of the grocery store with me @Talenti #TalentiPartner"
Ad

In the video, the winner of two singles WTA Tour titles also said:

"Just clocked out at my nine-to-five and now I'm gonna show you guys what my five-to-nine looks like. Getting some gas. Now we are headed to Whole Foods to pick up a couple items. Let's go. I can't decide if I want to eat steak or salmon. I need a sweet treat later... I went with the salmon."
Ad

She continued:

"I'm back home. I ended up grabbing the Talenti Caramel Cookie Crunch Gelato as my sweet treat, so I'm pretty excited to dive into that later... Heading out for a little walk. It's a beautiful evening in Charleston... Tucking into my Talenti Gelato. Watching some Seinfeld. This is how you end the night right. This stuff rocks."
Ad

Emma Navarro will compete in the 2025 China Open tournament, a WTA 1000 event, held from September 24 to October 5 at the National Tennis Centre in Beijing. In her first match, she will face off against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Tommy Paul has registered impressive feats in his 2025 season

Tommy Paul commenced his current season with the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals. In the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals and attained his spot in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Ad

Paul then entered the Dallas Open as defending champion and concluded his journey in the semifinals. At the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, he again reached the semifinals and lost to former World No. 33 Jenson Brooksby.

Paul also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open.

About the author
Ravleen Kaur

Ravleen Kaur

Twitter icon

Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications