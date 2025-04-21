Top 5 memes from Aryna Sabalenka's shock loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart final

Jelena Ostapenko has done the unthinkable by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Latvian handed the Belarusian a fourth summit clash defeat at the WTA 500 event, preventing her from getting her hands on her much-desired Porsche.
Top seed Sabalenka received a bye into the second round, where she received a walkover against Anastasia Potapova to reach the quarterfinals. She crushed Belgian veteran Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, following which she defeated fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.
On the other hand, Ostapenko entered the second round after Dayana Yastremska's mid-match retirement in the opening round, following which she defeated seventh seed Emma Navarro in a three-set thriller. She extended her lead to 6-0 over Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinal, where the Latvian crushed Ekaterina Alexandrova.
In the final, it was Jelena Ostapenko who defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to deny the Belarusian the electric version of the Porsche Macan Turbo, which she desperately needed. This defeat sparked a flurry of memes from the tennis fraternity, with most of them joking about how the World No. 1, who was denied a prosche for the fourth time, would have to end up buying one to sate her desire.
So let's have a look at the top 5 memes reacting to Sabalenka's shock defeat to Ostapenko.
One fan came up with a hilarious graphic,
Another fan attached an amusing video alongside the caption,
"Sabalenka seeing Iga, Rybakina and Penko get a Porsche while she drives around in a Toyota rental."
A fan joked about Sabalenka's amazing run against Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA events.
"Aryna Sabalenka when she saw it wasn’t Jessica Pegula on the other side of the net :"
Meanwhile, a fan thought up about the amusing difference in the style of Sabalenka and Ostapenko's arrival at the Madrid Open.
"Penko speeding past Aryna on the road to Madrid in her new Porsche."
Finally, an Aryna Sabalenka fan turned to humor to cope with the defeat of their favorite player.
Not just the fan, but Sabalenka herself turned to humor to cope with her defeat.
"I’m glad I can afford this car" - Aryna Sabalenka's hilarious runner-up speech left everyone in splits
During her runner-up speech, which she initially amusingly refused to attend, Aryna Sabalenka hilariously joked about buying a Porsche, as she felt that was the only way left. The 26-year-old lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final of 2021 and then to Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023.
“I want to congratulate Jelena & her team. Enjoy driving this beautiful car. I’m glad I can afford this car.. after this final I’m gonna order one because this is the only way for me.”
Both Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko will head to Madrid for the WTA 1000 event next.