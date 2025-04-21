Top 5 memes from Aryna Sabalenka's shock loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart final

Jelena Ostapenko has done the unthinkable by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Latvian handed the Belarusian a fourth summit clash defeat at the WTA 500 event, preventing her from getting her hands on her much-desired Porsche.

Ad

Top seed Sabalenka received a bye into the second round, where she received a walkover against Anastasia Potapova to reach the quarterfinals. She crushed Belgian veteran Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, following which she defeated fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

On the other hand, Ostapenko entered the second round after Dayana Yastremska's mid-match retirement in the opening round, following which she defeated seventh seed Emma Navarro in a three-set thriller. She extended her lead to 6-0 over Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinal, where the Latvian crushed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ad

Trending

In the final, it was Jelena Ostapenko who defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to deny the Belarusian the electric version of the Porsche Macan Turbo, which she desperately needed. This defeat sparked a flurry of memes from the tennis fraternity, with most of them joking about how the World No. 1, who was denied a prosche for the fourth time, would have to end up buying one to sate her desire.

So let's have a look at the top 5 memes reacting to Sabalenka's shock defeat to Ostapenko.

Ad

One fan came up with a hilarious graphic,

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan attached an amusing video alongside the caption,

"Sabalenka seeing Iga, Rybakina and Penko get a Porsche while she drives around in a Toyota rental."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan joked about Sabalenka's amazing run against Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA events.

"Aryna Sabalenka when she saw it wasn’t Jessica Pegula on the other side of the net :"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, a fan thought up about the amusing difference in the style of Sabalenka and Ostapenko's arrival at the Madrid Open.

"Penko speeding past Aryna on the road to Madrid in her new Porsche."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finally, an Aryna Sabalenka fan turned to humor to cope with the defeat of their favorite player.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not just the fan, but Sabalenka herself turned to humor to cope with her defeat.

"I’m glad I can afford this car" - Aryna Sabalenka's hilarious runner-up speech left everyone in splits

Jelena Ostapenko inside her new Porsche - Source: Getty

During her runner-up speech, which she initially amusingly refused to attend, Aryna Sabalenka hilariously joked about buying a Porsche, as she felt that was the only way left. The 26-year-old lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final of 2021 and then to Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023.

Ad

“I want to congratulate Jelena & her team. Enjoy driving this beautiful car. I’m glad I can afford this car.. after this final I’m gonna order one because this is the only way for me.”

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko will head to Madrid for the WTA 1000 event next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More