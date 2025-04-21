Top 5 memes from Aryna Sabalenka's shock loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart final

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Apr 21, 2025 14:29 GMT
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka loses to Jelena Ostapenko in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko has done the unthinkable by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Latvian handed the Belarusian a fourth summit clash defeat at the WTA 500 event, preventing her from getting her hands on her much-desired Porsche.

Ad

Top seed Sabalenka received a bye into the second round, where she received a walkover against Anastasia Potapova to reach the quarterfinals. She crushed Belgian veteran Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1, following which she defeated fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

On the other hand, Ostapenko entered the second round after Dayana Yastremska's mid-match retirement in the opening round, following which she defeated seventh seed Emma Navarro in a three-set thriller. She extended her lead to 6-0 over Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinal, where the Latvian crushed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the final, it was Jelena Ostapenko who defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to deny the Belarusian the electric version of the Porsche Macan Turbo, which she desperately needed. This defeat sparked a flurry of memes from the tennis fraternity, with most of them joking about how the World No. 1, who was denied a prosche for the fourth time, would have to end up buying one to sate her desire.

So let's have a look at the top 5 memes reacting to Sabalenka's shock defeat to Ostapenko.

Ad

One fan came up with a hilarious graphic,

Ad

Another fan attached an amusing video alongside the caption,

"Sabalenka seeing Iga, Rybakina and Penko get a Porsche while she drives around in a Toyota rental."
Ad

A fan joked about Sabalenka's amazing run against Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA events.

"Aryna Sabalenka when she saw it wasn’t Jessica Pegula on the other side of the net :"
Ad

Meanwhile, a fan thought up about the amusing difference in the style of Sabalenka and Ostapenko's arrival at the Madrid Open.

"Penko speeding past Aryna on the road to Madrid in her new Porsche."
Ad

Finally, an Aryna Sabalenka fan turned to humor to cope with the defeat of their favorite player.

Ad

Not just the fan, but Sabalenka herself turned to humor to cope with her defeat.

"I’m glad I can afford this car" - Aryna Sabalenka's hilarious runner-up speech left everyone in splits

Jelena Ostapenko inside her new Porsche - Source: Getty
Jelena Ostapenko inside her new Porsche - Source: Getty

During her runner-up speech, which she initially amusingly refused to attend, Aryna Sabalenka hilariously joked about buying a Porsche, as she felt that was the only way left. The 26-year-old lost to Ashleigh Barty in the final of 2021 and then to Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023.

Ad
“I want to congratulate Jelena & her team. Enjoy driving this beautiful car. I’m glad I can afford this car.. after this final I’m gonna order one because this is the only way for me.”

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko will head to Madrid for the WTA 1000 event next.

About the author
Shivom Krishnan

Shivom Krishnan

Twitter icon

Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shivom Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications