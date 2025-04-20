Aryna Sabalenka begs Jelena Ostapenko to let her win Stuttgart title for one $105,000-worth reason

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her deep desire to take home the $105,000-worth Porsche car awaiting the winner of the ongoing 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The World No. 1's admission came after she sealed her spot in the final of the WTA 500-level claycourt event with a semifinal victory against Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka started her Stuttgart campaign directly in the quarterfinals following a walkover in her opening match at the tournament, arising from the withdrawal of the Belarusian's second-round opponent, Anastasia Potapova. In the quarters, the 19-time WTA Tour-level titlist comfortably dispatched Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Another straight-set win followed for Aryna Sabalenka in the last four, even though WTA No. 6 Jasmine Paolini gave the Belarusian a tough fight. Following her 7-5, 6-4 semifinal win over the Italian, Sabalenka looked forward to the final of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she will face former No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko.

"She's playing great tennis right now, and it doesn't matter what happened in the past. I'm going to go out there tomorrow and fight like it's the first match and I'm going to fight for this beautiful car behind me," Sabalenka said in her post-match, on-court interview.

The World No. 1 went on to acknowledge Ostapenko's rich vein of form right now, but hilariously begged the Latvian to let her win the Stuttgart title, citing her "need" for the electric version of the Porsche Macan Turbo.

"Please. I beg you. Please. Please. I need this car. I want to put this thing (while making tick-mark gesture) next to the goal. Looks like a tiger car. Come on, let's be honest. So definitely I'll go out there tomorrow and fight for every point," she added.

The final against Ostapenko in Stuttgart this year will mark Sabalenka's fourth appearance in the last hurdle of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The Belarusian reached the successive finals at the event in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but lost all of them.

Aryna Sabalenka lost Stuttgart final to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, and then to Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023

Iga Swiatek (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) ahead of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix women's singles final in Stuttgart (Source: Getty)

In the 2021 Stuttgart final, Aryna Sabalenka faced then-World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. The Belarusian got off to a bright start, winning the first set 6-3. However, the Australian came roaring back into the contest and dominated Sabalenka across the second and the third sets, winning them 6-0 and 6-3 respectively to dash the Belarusian's hopes of winning the title. Here, Barty went home with the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.

Sabalenka made it to the final again in 2022, but this time, she fell to a humbling 2-6, 2-6 loss to Iga Swiatek. The Pole received a Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. A repeat of this matchup took place in the 2023 final. Yet again, Swiatek came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 win and walked away with a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo.

Apart from the Porsche Macan Turbo electric, Aryna Sabalenka will also get around $162,183 and 500 ranking points if she wins the final in Stuttgart this time around.

