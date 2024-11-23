Top 5 memes inspired by Novak Djokovic's Andy Murray appointment ft. LeBron James, Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic recently announced that Andy Murray will be joining his team as his coach for the upcoming 2025 season. This news has sparked a wave of excitement and amusement among fans, leading to the creation of some hilarious memes

The former World No.1's previous coach was Goran Ivanisevic, who joined his team in 2018 and worked under Marian Vajda. The Croat then took over as head coach in 2022 after the Serb parted ways with Vajda. Then after the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, the former World No.1 parted ways with Ivanisevic.

Recently, Novak Djokovic took to social media to share a video announcing that three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray, will be joining his team as his coach for the 2025 season.

“We played each other since we were boys. 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport . They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers,” the Serb said in the video.

“I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner . Welcome aboard coach, Andy Murray,” he added.

Fans were both delighted and shocked by the news of Murray joining Djokovic's team, leading to a flurry of memes on social media.

One fan shared a montage video of LeBron James' iconic moments on the basketball court, predicting that in 2025, the Serb might be able to achieve some special wins with Murray as his coach.

“Novak Djokovc next year," a fan posted.

Another fan humorously shared an image of Goran Ivanisevic with a comical expression, joking that the Scot might have a similar look when the 24-time Grand Slam champion gets frustrated with him during a match and then shouts at him.

“Andy Murray after Djokovic curses and swears against his entire Scottish family tree after missing a return in their first point together."

The memes ranged from playful to exaggerated, with one fan even declaring the 37-year old's decision of appointing Andy Murray as his coach as the biggest sporting news ever

“*Leo Messi leaves Barcelona*

Everyone: No sporting news could ever beat this

*Sir Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari*

Everyone: I stand corrected, no sporting news could ever beat this

*Andy Murray becomes Novak Djokovic’s new coach*

Everyone:"

Another fan shared:

Another fan shared a GIF of the 24-time Grand Slam champion engaged in animated argument with his wife Jelena at the 2024 French Open, stating:

“A preview of Novak and Andy during a match."

Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray's head-to-head record at the Grand Slam tournaments

In Picture: French Open 2016 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have competed against each other a total of 36 times on the ATP tour, with the former winning 25 of those matches

Out of these 36 encounters, they have faced each other 10 times at the Grand Slam stage . They have met five times at the Australian Open, twice at the French Open and the US Open, and only once at Wimbledon . In these 10 match-ups, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has won on eight occasions.

Djokovic has won all five of his encounters against Murray at the Australian Open. The two players even teamed up for a doubles match once, at the 2006 Melbourne Major, but were defeated in the first round by the pair of Fabrice Santoro and Nenad Zimonjic.

Their meetings at the French Open include the 2015 semifinals and the 2016 finals, both of which were won by Djokovic . They also faced off twice at the US Open - in the 2012 final, which Murray won, and in the 2014 quarterfinals, which Djokovic won.

Their lone Wimbledon encounter occurred in the 2013 final, which Murray emerged victorious in.

