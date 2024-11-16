Top 5 memes from Taylor Fritz's ATP Finals win over Alexander Zverev as American reaches final with 4th straight win over World No. 2

Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) to reach the final of the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. The American No. 1 has now won all five of their matches in 2024, including their doubles encounter. Coming into this season, Zverev led the head-to-head between the two men 4-3.

Coming into the year-end finals, Fritz, seeded fifth scored a statement straight-set win over Daniil Medvedev following which he suffered a defeat at the hands of top seed Jannik Sinner. He then defeated Alex de Minaur from a set down to book his spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Zverev topped his group with straight-set wins in all three matches that came against Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively, to set up a clash with the World No. 5.

Fritz has now registered his fourth consecutive win in singles over Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals, extending his lead in their head-to-head to 7-5.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) joked about how the 27-year-old produces Novak Djokovic-level tennis whenever he faces Zverev. The German is referred to as a rat by fans on social media.

"fritz when it’s time to take out the rat:," they wrote.

Another fan made a similar joke but with the example of LeBron James instead.

"Taylor fritz when its time to play Zverev," a fan posted.

Another fan posted an old Instagram story about Morgan Riddle, Fritz's girlfriend, which she posted when the American defeated the German at Wimbledon. She later had to delete it since it sparked controversy.

"Taylor fritz has officially saved tennis for a FOURTH time this season!" the fan commented.

Here are some other memes posted by tennis fans:

"Zverat when in his draw is Taylor Fritz," a fan wrote while posting a viral video.

"Taylor Fritz I am so moved," another fan joked.

Fritz and Zverev first faced each other in the fourth round of Wimbledon where the American came back from two sets down to win 4-6, (4)6-7, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3. Their next match came at the American No. 1's home slam, the US Open, where he won 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

The two then played twice at the Laver Cup. The World No. 5 teamed up with his compatriot Ben Shelton to defeat Zverev and Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-4 before defeating the German in singles on the following day 6-4, 7-5.

Taylor Fritz becomes the first American man to reach the ATP Finals summit clash since 2006

The American celebrating his win (Source: Getty)

With his win over Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz became the first American man since James Blake in 2006 to reach the final of the ATP Finals. It was called the Tennis Masters Cup back then.

Blake defeated Rafael Nadal and Nikolay Davydenko in the group stages and then ousted David Nalbandian in the semifinals to reach the finals, where he was defeated 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 by Roger Federer.

Earlier this year, Fritz also became the first American to reach the final of a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2009, when he reached the US Open final

The American will play the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud in the summit clash.

