Top players like Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal deserve their privileges, but please don't talk about equality & fairness: Belinda Bencic

The three top-ranked ATP players (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem) as well as the three biggest WTA stars (Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep) have all been spending their isolation period in Adelaide. That has drawn widespread criticism from those in the Melbourne bubble, who have accused the organizers of giving preferential treatment to the top players.

The Adelaide players have been allowed to bring along a larger entourage for the Australian Open, and they have also been housed in bigger rooms. Needless to say, the difference in the facilities at Adelaide and Melbourne has been noticed by the entire tennis community.

Swiss player and World No. 12 Belinda Bencic has now weighed in on the issue too. Bencic, who is currently quarantining in Melbourne, claimed that the top players deserve their privileges but they should not be talking about 'equality'.

"They deserve these privileges because they are the best and because they have done the most for tennis," Bencic said. "But please don't talk about equality and fairness."

Tennis Australia head Craig Tiley recently addressed the concerns, stating that he has received multiple complaints from players regarding the Adelaide move. However, Tiley went on to add that the likes of Novak Djokovic and Serena Willliams 'deserve a better deal' because of the demand they generate.

Appreciate Novak Djokovic's efforts for those in hard quarantine in Melbourne: Belinda Bencic

Novak Djokovic with the 2020 year-end World No. 1 trophy

Novak Djokovic had come under scrutiny once again after he sent a list of suggestions to Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley about the quarantine conditions in Melbourne. The Serb had sent the letter in the wake of multiple positive COVID infections causing 72 players to be forced into total lockdown.

Belinda Bencic, however, took the opportunity to praise Novak Djokovic for his efforts to help players undergoing strict quarantine conditions in Melbourne. Bencic asserted that she appreciates Djokovic's efforts even if they came all the way from Adelaide.

"I appreciate, that Novak Djokovic did put in the effort to improve the conditions for those players affected from the hard quarantine in Melbourne. I thought, this was very nice from him," Bencic said.

Belinda Bencic: «I appreciate, that Novak Djokovic did put in the effort to improve the conditions for those players affected from tha hard Quarantine in Melbourne. I thought, this was very nice from him.» #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/Hv4rjeQo7S — Simon Häring (@_shaering) January 22, 2021

Novak Djokovic is currently gearing up for his defence of both the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. Perhaps even more significantly, Djokovic is also on the verge of breaking Roger Federer's record for most weeks spent as World No. 1.

The 33-year-old will likely continue to make headlines both on and off the court, but his recent bid to help the players in Melbourne has largely gone down well with the rest of the playing field. In fact, some have even questioned the silence of Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem while acknowledging Djokovic's efforts.