Top-ranked college player Reese Brantmeier to sue NCAA after missing out on almost $50,000 prize money at US Open

University of North Carolina tennis star Reese Brantmeier has filed a case against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) over its rule prohibiting tennis athletes from accepting prize money from professional tournaments.

The case stems from the NCAA's name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, which preclude college tennis players, swimmers, wrestlers and gymnasts, skiers and fencers, bowlers and triathletes, and athletes in equestrian sports and riflery from accepting prize money from professional tournaments, even if they win such an event.

Over the years, many college athletes have complained about the NIL rules. Reese Brantmeier joined the growing chorus after she could not accept the prize money she earned after winning two qualifying matches at the 2021 US Open.

Brantemiere, 19, has been playing small-scale professional tournaments since she was 14. She received a wildcard to play the qualifying rounds at the 2021 US Open after finishing second place at the US junior national tournament.

In New York, she defeated Olga Govortsova and Rebecca Sramkova before losing to Anna Karolina Schiemdlova in the final round.

After reaching the final qualifying round, Brantmeier received $49,000. She did not keep the prize money to maintain her college eligibility and continue playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, after the 2021 US Open, Brantmeier was sidelined for a year while the NCAA investigated her expenses at the US Open, and then underwent surgery last month for a meniscus tear in her knee kept her out of action.

Reese Brantmeier has now filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the US District Court in North Carolina to challenge the NIL rules. If her challenge is successful, the verdict will have far-reaching consequences for many college tennis players, men and women, who have already made their mark on the tour.

Reese Brantmeier slams 'ridiculous' NIL rules for discriminating against tennis athletes

Reese Brantmeier

In a recent interview, Reese Brantmeier, currently ranked No. 2 in singles and No. 1 in doubles by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, spoke against the NIL rules for discriminating against tennis athletes. She called out the rules for allowing basketball and football players to earn money while prohibiting tennis athletes from doing the same.

“It’s ridiculous to watch basketball and football players earning hundreds of thousands of dollars and that is OK under the name, image and likeness (NIL) rules, and then see us work just as hard and say we can’t earn money directly from our sport,” she said.

Moreover, this is not the first time Reese Brantmeier has sued the NCAA. She went to court after the NCAA challenged her expenses at the 2021 US Open. As a result, she did not play in the 2022 fall season.

The lawsuit was ultimately settled with the Brantmeiers agreeing to pay $5,100 to a charity.