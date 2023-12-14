"Total bigotry against those from Balkans"- Fans react to Novak Djokovic's coach losing ATP Coach of the Year Award to Jannik Sinner's coaches

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has lost the ATP Coach of the Year Award to Jannik Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi. This incident has prompted tennis fans to share their reactions.

Djokovic and Sinner both had fantastic years in 2023, but it was Sinner's coaches who took home the accolade after they helped the Italian win four tour-level titles, including his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto. They also played a significant role in their protege reaching his first Major semifinal at Wimbledon and the year-end ATP Finals final.

Meanwhile, Djokovic won seven titles this year under Ivanisevic's guidance, including three Grand Slams — the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. His other titles include two Masters 1000 titles in Paris and Cincinnati, an ATP 250 victory in Adelaide, and the ATP Finals.

Some tennis fans were dissatisfied in light of the news, claiming that Goran Ivanisevic had been stripped of what was rightfully his, as his record with Djokovic looked better this year than other coaches on the ATP Tour.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What!!! Goran did not get the coach award??? This is truly an outrage!!! Total bigotry against those from the Balkans! Simply disgraceful!"

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"I mean idc about the popularity awards but jeewiz this is totally f***ing ridiculous… also remember the excuses when Novak had 2 coaches that the award can’t go to 2 coaches."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic thanks his wife Jelena for her "support and love" while he was "making history" in 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured with his wife Jelena

Novak Djokovic recently posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, reflecting on the 2023 season. He thanked his wife, Jelena, for being the "best mother" while he was "making history" and expressed gratitude for her "support and love."

"What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to kids,while I was making history of the sport. Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible," he wrote.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then thanked his team for their "dedication and efforts," saying this year would be remembered for a long time because of many "memorable moments." He also expressed his excitement about his upcoming campaign in 2024.

"I would like to congratulate and thank my team for their dedication and efforts," Djokovic wrote, adding, "Another very successful year for the team in the books. We will remember this one forever. So many memorable moments that sent chills down our spine. Journey continues in 2024. Looking forward to what’s coming up. Onwards and upwards."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis