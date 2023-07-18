"Total joke, £8k is pocket change for Novak Djokovic" - Mirra Andreeva & Serb receiving same fine for Wimbledon outburst leaves tennis fans unhappy

Wimbledon 2023 runner-up Novak Djokovic and Mirra Andreeva both received the same amount of fines for their fair share of racquet outbursts during the tournament.

Djokovic was fined $8,000 for smashing his racket against the net post during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday (July 16). He became enraged after failing to break Alcaraz and losing his own service game in the fifth set of the match.

The Serb had previously gotten a warning for a time violation in the match. He was then given a code violation as a consequence of his action by the umpire Tim Murphy right away.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva has been fined $8,000 following her fourth-round defeat against Madison Keys in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. She was given a warning for a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after failing to win the second set, she threw her racket in anger.

The Russian then received an automatic point penalty from the umpire. She was adjudged to have thrown her racquet again when her opponent was close to victory.

Tennis fans were apparently dissatisfied with the outcome of the two controversial situations, and they took to Twitter to express their feelings. One user thought Mirra Andreeva's fine was ridiculous, whereas Novak Djokovic's fine was appropriate because his action was deliberate.

"Mirra’s fine is utterly ridiculous. It’s clear to see there was no intent with what she did. Novak’s was deliberate and the fine is correct based on the rules. However, 8k is no deterrent to a man who makes 10’s of millions a year. That rule definitely needs changing," the user wrote.

@DabOf0ppo



Another user was outraged by the situation. They claimed that while the Russian is young enough to learn the lesson, the Serb is well past that age and his punishment should have been suspension.

"Mira is young enough to learn the lesson if the penalty is pitched right. Djokovic is well past that point and can pay any fine without even noticing. Suspended suspension penalty would have been better," the user tweeted.

Steve R @str59 @TheTennisTalker Mira is young enough to learn the lesson if the penalty is pitched right. Djokovic is well past that point and can pay any fine without even noticing. Suspended suspension penalty would have been better.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Vital Jungle☮️ @VitalJungle @TheTennisTalker This is pocket change for Novaxx DjoCovid. He needs to be banned from the next grand slam , that will have a better impact

David @GB_SportsFan @TheTennisTalker Total joke, especially when seen as a percentage of each player's total assets/earnings. £8k is pocket change for Djokovic.

Dave SAFC 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ @Dave9112323 @TheTennisTalker How is she fined the same as Novak she slipped and shouldn’t be fined at all where Novak deliberately smashed the racquet against the net post

Karina 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎶✊🍻 @k_ar_inab



$8000 for 16 year old Mirra Andreeva for an immature racquet bounce on the grass and also a loss of balance



$8000 for 36 year old Novak Djokovic aggressive smashing of a racquet against net post. Wimbledon fines$8000 for 16 year old Mirra Andreevafor an immature racquet bounce on the grass and also a loss of balance$8000 for 36 year old Novak Djokovicaggressive smashing of a racquet against net post. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… These incidents were not comparable. They should not be fined the same. twitter.com/TheTennisTalke…

DR. LUMAR @LucyyKT



$8000 for 16 year old Mirra Andreeva for an immature racquet bounce on the grass and also a loss of balance



$8000 for 36 year old Novak Djokovic aggressive smashing of a racquet against net post. Wimbledon fines$8000 for 16 year old Mirra Andreevafor an immature racquet bounce on the grass and also a loss of balance$8000 for 36 year old Novak Djokovicaggressive smashing of a racquet against net post. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… How the hell did Mirra get the same fine as Novak lmao twitter.com/thetennistalke…

"It was a frustration in the moment" - Novak Djokovic on his code violation during the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic received two code violations during the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The first was when the clock reached zero before he hit his serve, and the second was when he smashed his racquet.

Speaking about the incidents in a post-match press conference, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said:

"There's no much to talk about that. Second one was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth."

"The first one was the time violation, so yeah. Not a great moment again, but you just kind of have to accept it. It was a frustration in the moment," he added.

This defeat denied Djokovic a chance at equaling Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (24) and Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

