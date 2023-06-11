Novak Djokovic staved off a strong early challenge from Casper Ruud to capture his third French Open title on Sunday, June 11. He managed a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 win against the Norwegian who fell short despite playing some outstanding tennis in the opening set.

The Serb created history in the process bagging a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title and the second this season after having won the Australian Open. He also became the first-ever man to win all four Grand Slams at least three times and the oldest ever to win the French Open title.

After the match, Casper Ruud lauded Djokovic, hailing him as an inspiration, before congratulating his team and family.

"Another day, another record for you. It is tough to explain what you do. You're an inspiration. Congrats to you, your family, team and everyone involved," Ruud stated during the presentation ceremony.

The 24-year-old also thanked the organisers and everyone involved in making the event a success with a special mention for the weather in Paris.

"Amelie (Mauresmo) you're pulling off a great tournament. Luckily the weather was clear and had great two weeks. Look forward to coming here next year," he said with a smile.

"Thanks to everyone, the chair umpire, the ball kids, the volunteers. Thanks for putting all the effort in making this special for us," the two-time French Open runner-up added.

"We will work towards coming here again, being in the final of Roland Garros once more" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud lost a French Open final for the second time in a row

Casper Ruud began the final in earnest by breaking Djokovic's serve. He held his own to race away to a 3-0 lead forcing the 36-year-old to play catch up all through the first set.

After bouncing back and forcing a tie-break, Djokovic raised his game to an incredible level. The Roland Garros crowd witnessed the Serb at his aggressive best when it mattered the most.

After losing the tie-break 1-7, the Norwegian failed to replicate his magic in the second set. He appeared a wee bit deflated under the onslaught of a marauding Djokovic who refused to take his foot off the pedal after going 3-0 up in the second set.

Casper Ruud gave it his all in the third set but was unable to outdo the World No. 3. The 36-year-old's incredible court coverage and precision delighted spectators at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In his post-match speech, the World No. 4 thanked his team while hoping that he would be able to make it to another final at Roland Garros.

"To my team, my father, mother, my girlfriend. Thanks to everyone for pushing me. Not just now today but throughout my life. We will work towards coming here and being in the final of Roland Garros once more," Ruud said.

The 2023 French Open runner-up also thanked the crowd at Roland Garros who he said gave him the motivation to return.

"The crowd was incredible. Incredible support. This court is incredible to play on. It's always full and a joy to play in front of the French crowd. Gives me motivation to come here once again," Ruud declared.

Casper Ruud played the French Open final for a second year in succession after having gone down 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 against Rafael Nadal last year.

