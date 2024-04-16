Andrey Rublev recently opened up about Rafael Nadal potentially competing in his final Barcelona Open this year.

After being out of the tennis circuit for most of the 2023 season, Nadal made a comeback on court this year at the Brisbane International. However, a muscle tear sustained in Brisbane forced him to sit out of several tournaments, including the 2024 Australian Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, and the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard recently confirmed his participation in the 2024 Barcelona Open and was then spotted playing a practice match on the red dirt against Andrey Rublev.

Ahead of his campaign at the Barcelona Open, which he will begin against American Brandon Nakashima, Rublev was asked about his experience of practicing with Rafael Nadal. The Russian expressed his admiration for Nadal, stating that it is always a pleasure to train with the former World No. 1.

“Not really. I mean he killed me or I mean I kill myself I don’t know, but the practise is always nice to practise with Rafa. But no these questions we don’t really ask because we arrived at the court, it was time. So we had to start to play,” Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev said that it was his coach who arranged the practice session with Nadal.

“I think for sure (it was me). I don’t think Rafa asked someone for practice. I think most of the players are asking Rafa to practise. So I’m pretty sure my coach takes to his team and this is how we arranged the practice,” Rublev added.

When asked about how he felt about the possibility of this being Rafael Nadal's final appearance at the Barcelona Open, Rublev admitted that it was a difficult thought to process.

“It's a tough question because it's tough to realise or tough to think that this can be one of our last practises or one of his last tournaments because he proved many times that he came back from impossible situations that now it’s tough to think that way," he said.

The Russian then stressed the Spaniard's resilient nature and his ability to defy expectations and prove everyone wrong.

“When he was coming back from the situation that everyone was saying, ‘Now is for sure,’ ‘Now is for sure,’ ‘Now is for sure,’ and he always was proving (everybody wrong) and he was coming back. So and now they’re not saying yet for sure, that’s for sure. So it’s tough to think that way for the moment. Let’s see when the moment comes,” he added.

Rafael Nadal ahead of his Barcelona Open 2024 campaign: "Practice was positive, going to give my all"

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his campaign at the 2024 Barcelona Open, Rafael Nadal stated that he is approaching this season as if it were his final one and that he is trying to savor every moment on the court.

“I’m treating it as my last year, I want to enjoy every second. That makes everything a little more special. Currently, that’s how I feel. I feel ready to go out and play tomorrow. I’m realistic and, to me, simply being here is exciting and being able to play this tournament and on this court makes me happy,” he said (via ATPTour.com).

The Spaniard stated that he wants to enjoy his time on the court and give his best.

“I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can, while still being competitive. I’m not going out there for an homage, I’m going to try and do as well as possible to give myself chances. The week’s practice was positive and I’m going to give my all,” he added.

Rafael Nadal will face off against Italian Flavio Cobolli in the first round at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

