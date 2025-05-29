"Tragic" - Serena Williams' ex-coach and Caitlin Thompson voice concern for Elena Rybakina after Kazakh thanks 'absent coach' ahead of French Open

Elena Rybakina thanked her team for their contribution to her title triumph at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 500 event that took place in the buildup to this year's French Open. Controversially, Rybakina thanked Stefano Vukov as well, despite the Croatian coach currently serving an indefinite suspension. The Kazakh's words sparked concern in Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs and Caitlin Thompson.

After winning the title in Strasbourg, Rybakina said:

"Thank you to my fitness coach, physio, Stefano and of course thank you to my family and all the sponsors for your support."

Stubbs and Thompson, the co-hosts of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, discussed Rybakina's words briefly on a recent episode which was recorded after the Kazakh won her first-round match at Roland Garros. Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, suggested that despite Vukov's absence from Elena Rybakina's box, the Croatian coach continues to hold sway over the WTA No. 1.

"She (Rybakina) got through her first round (at Roland Garros), which is big, but she thanks her absent coach from the player's box (at Strasbourg) but clearly in her ear 24/7 still," Stubbs said (from 14:25).

Co-host Caitlin Thompson, who also happens to be the founder of popular tennis magazine Racquet, added:

"It's tragic."

Vukov was suspended earlier this year after WTA conducted an investigation into allegations suggesting that he had, on multiple occasions, behaved in an abusive manner with Rybakina. Both the Kazakh and the coach though, have said there's no truth to the allegations.

Due to the ongoing suspension, Vukov is not allowed to work in an official capacity with Rybakina. He is also not permitted to travel to tournament venues and practice courts. Despite these restrictions, the pair's collaboration continues in an informal way, as confirmed by the Kazakh herself at the French Open.

Elena Rybakina discloses timing of training under Stefano Vukov's tutelage amid French Open campaign

Stefano Vukov (left) and Elena Rybakina (right) (Source: Getty)

After sealing her second-round win over Iva Jovic at Roland Garros, Elena Rybakina was asked if she is practicing under Stefano Vukov's supervision in Paris. The Kazakh said she has been working with Vukov between tournaments.

"No (not practicing together in Paris) we usually practice together between tournaments, not during them," Rybakina said.

The question about Vukov sparked angry reactions from several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter). In the third round of the 2025 French Open, Rybakina is set to lock horns with Jelena Ostapenko.

