"Trash", "coward", "scum of the earth" - Martina Navratilova lambasts Andrew Tate; points fingers at Donald Trump, Elon Musk over US return

Martina Navratilova minced no words as she blatantly criticized Andrew Tate's controversial presence in the United States. The Czech-American tennis legend also agreed with the suggestion that Donald Trump and Elon Musk, one of the President's most powerful and influential advisors, were sheltering the firebrand influencer in the country.

On Tuesday, March 4, an X user reacted to a thread of videos showing Tate making certain controversial 'voluntary confessions'. The user opined that Tate once believed he wouldn't be held accountable for his actions. The one who originally posted the videos accused Tate of being a 'human trafficker', 'child groomer', 'compulsive liar', and more.

Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major winner Martina Navratilova took notice of posts and likened Andrew Tate to garbage.

"He is a piece of trash," Navratilova wrote.

Another user alleged that despite the charges faced by Tate and his brother Tristan in Romania, he is being afforded protection by Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the US. The user also suggested that given the circumstances, Tate is unlikely to return to Romania. Martina Navratilova, a vocal critic of both Trump and Musk, agreed, writing:

"For sure Tate is not ever going back to Romania, the coward that he is"

Soon, yet another user sent a warning to Navratilova by bringing up 'The Epstein Files'.

"Make sure to show the same outrage when the #EpsteinList comes out. Your people may be on the list @POTUS," the user wrote.

The 68-year-old was having none of it, and she firmly stood her ground and issued a firm response, once again attacking Tate.

"Unlike you I don’t show favoritism depending on who is doing the deed. Now- do you not wonder why the Epstein files have either been redacted or irrelevant? I wonder why that is… Tate is scum of the earth. And anyone who says and does what he has been saying and doing is scum of the earth too," Navratilova replied.

In January this year, Navratilova took a furious swipe at Tate after the influencer issued a legal threat.

"Snowflake" - Martina Navratilova's blatant dismissal of Andrew Tate's 'victim' stance in January 2025

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

A victim of the Telford grooming gang, Samantha Smith, who also serves as a BBC and Sky News commentator, was forced into silence by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. Smith had allegedly made negative comments about Tate, which led the brothers to take drastic legal measures against her. Smith later shared a post on X, urging the brothers to stop with their threats.

However, Tate fired back with yet another legal threat. This irked Navratilova, who was aghast at the development and wrote on X:

"What a j*rk. Suing victims so he is a victim??? What an effing snowflake"

In December last year, Navratilova applauded a UK court's notice against Tate, concerning the seizure of his assets worth $3.3 million.

