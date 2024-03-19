"Tremendous tournament" - Carlos Sainz congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on Indian Wells 2024 triumph, Spaniard expresses gratitude for F1 star's support

Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr. recently congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for his title win at Indian Wells 2024. The World No. 2 then expressed his appreciation to the F1 star for his support.

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 to successfully defend his BNP Paribas Open title. The win marked his first title since claiming his second Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year. This was also Alcaraz's fifth ATP Masters 1000 title and his 13th tour-level title overall.

After his victory, Alcaraz shared a collection of photos and videos from his final match against Medvedev on social media. In the post, he conveyed his joy at winning the Indian Wells title and stated his satisfaction with his performance. He also extended his gratitude to the crowd at Tennis Paradise for their support.

"So happy to win the 🏆 in Indian Wells, but above all with my level this week against the best in the world! It means so much to me! 🤩 Your support has been vital, once again! VAMOS! 🧠 ❤️ 🥚 🥚 @bnpparibasopen," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram post.

Spanish Formula 1 driver, Carlos Sainz Jr. then re-shared Carlos Alcaraz's post on social media, extending his congratulations to the World No. 2 on his victory.

"Tremendous tournament! 🎾 🔥 Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz," Sainz Jr. captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab of Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Instagram story

Alcaraz was appreciative of his compatriot's support and reciprocated it by taking to social media to express his gratitude towards Sainz.

"Thank you very much Carlos 💪🏻 😍 ," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab of Alcaraz's Instagram story

Carlos Alcaraz on his Indian Wells title win: "For me it's amazing to lift this amazing trophy again"

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

During his post-match on-court interview following his win over Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his elation at winning the Indian Wells title once again.

"I’m really, really happy to be able to win this tournament again,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz stated that winning tournaments helps him boost his confidence for future competitions. He said that his win at Tennis Paradise will give him the confidence to perform well at the 2024 Miami Open.

”Obviously winning tournaments helps a lot coming to to the next ones,” Alcaraz said. “Obviously winning a Masters 1000 again — it is a really difficult tournament to win — gives you extra motivation to keep going, extra confidence for Miami right now and for what's next. For me it's it's amazing to lift this amazing trophy again, a really beautiful one,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the Miami Open, where he reached the semifinals last year, losing to Jannik Sinner.