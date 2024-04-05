Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently revealed that the 42-year-old doesn't keep track of her tennis trophies.

Williams is unarguably one of the most decorated players in tennis history. She began her professional career in the year 1995 and competed on the courts till September 2022.

In her 27-year-long journey, she won a staggering 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slams and an Olympic gold (2012). She earned her spurs outside the singles circuit as well, clinching 14 Grand Slam trophies in doubles and two in mixed doubles. Furthermore, she won three gold medals in the Olympics alongside her elder sister Venus.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to Instagram to give a short tour of their family trophy room. While touring, Ohanian disclosed that Williams has never been interested in keeping a count of her silverware. He also revealed that all his attempts to change this habit have failed ever since they met in May 2015.

"So these are not all of Serena's Grand Slam trophies, obviously. She doesn't even keep track of them all. It's one of the things I've tried to change frankly since we started dating and got married. She's never really cared," Ohanian said.

Ohanian showcased Williams' one of six US Open trophies to begin with before quickly turning to his awards. He said:

"I take this very seriously, obviously, here's a US Open trophy, one of many singles titles, and then because this is a family trophy room, I have some of my trophies.

"Basketball achievement award… this is second place for design pinewood derby and then finally, this is my Grand Slam trophy. This was the Velociraptors, undefeated soccer season, spring ’94 and I was goalie, little defense but mostly starting goalie for that club, very proud."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married since November 16, 2017.

Alexis Ohanian back at collecting Serena Williams' tennis cards for his personal 'Serena Collection'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian used to be an avid card collector in the 1990s. Interestingly, Ohanian is back at it some 20 years later and is currently on a quest to retrieve as many Williams cards as he can for his personal 'Serena Collection'.

In the trophy room, Ohanian found a card lying on the shelf beside a handful of magazines featuring the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"I have a couple of the nice cards here, we're gonna take this one, this will be a part of the Serena Collection as well, coming right out of the trophy… I've got some graded magazines and stuff that I did for her, TIME Magazine cover, ESPN magazine greatest of all time cover. Video games in here too. Pretty nice right," Ohanian said in the same video.

The card that Ohanian found is from the Serena Williams 2003 NetPro Elite Glossy #G2 PSA 10collection. It was reportedly sold for $96,000 in January 2022 on the PWCC Auctions online.

