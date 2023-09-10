Tennis fans did not take kindly to Aryna Sabalenka calling for a medical timeout in the late stages of her title clash against Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff battled back from a set down to secure a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Sabalenka in just over two hours to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday.

The Belarusian made a strong start to the match, breaking the 19-year-old's serve three times to secure the opening set. Undeterred by the early setback, the American bounced back strongly in the second set to level the scores. Gauff carried her momentum forward into the third set as well, quickly rushing away to a 4-0 lead before sealing her victory.

While trailing at 1-4 in the decider, Aryna Sabalenka called for a medical timeout and received treatment to her left thigh. The Belarusian appeared rejuvenated after the break as she broke the American's serve for the first time since the opening set. However, her resurgence was short-lived as the American broke back immediately and successfully held her own serve to secure the win.

The 25-year-old's decision to request a medical timeout in the late stages of the decider did not sit well with fans, with many accusing Sabalenka of using it as a tactic to deliberately disrupt Gauff's momentum.

"Sabalenka taking a medical timeout to try to ice Coco Gauff is pretty pathetic tbh," a fan commented.

"Sabalenka trying anything to stop Coco momentum," another fan chimed in.

One user expressed their appreciation for the American's composure during the halt in play, noting that she maintained her focus by practicing her serve.

"Sabalenka with the medical timeout and Coco Gauff is like imma keep serving," the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Aryna Sabalenka to claim World No. 1 ranking after US Open, Coco Gauff rises to World No. 3

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka pose with their trophies

Aryna Sabalenka entered the 2023 US Open with an 11-point lead over defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek in the WTA live rankings. The Pole needed to do one better than the second seed in order to hold on to the top spot.

However, her fourth-round defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the New York Major guaranteed the Belarusian's ascent to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff will also attain her career-best ranking after her triumph at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old will climb to the World No. 3 spot on Monday, taking over the mantle of American No. 1 from Jessica Pegula.

Aryna Sabalenka will claim the top spot with 9,266 points to her name, holding over a 1,000-point lead over Iga Swiatek (8,195). With a tally of 6,165 ranking points, Gauff will claim the third spot.