Ukraine's Elina Svitolina says that she will not play at the Monterrey Open or any matches against Russian/Belarussian players unless tennis bodies take necessary action

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has said that she will not play her match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova or against any player from Russia or Belarus for that matter unless the tennis bodies follow the IOC's regulations.

In light of the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee took the decision to recognize athletes from the former and Belarus as neutrals, without displaying any symbols, flags or anthems.

Elina Svitolina, the top seed at the Monterrey Open, has urged the ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the IOC's reforms. The 27-year-old also said that she would not play against a player from Russia or Belarus unless the tennis bodies take necessary action.

"I believe the current situation requires a clear position from our organizations: ATP, WTA and ITF," Svitolina wrote on Twitter. "As such, we- Ukrainian players- requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarussian nationals as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.

"Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.

"I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible or the invasion of our motherland. Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarussians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential."

Svitolina confirmed that she will not participate if actions are not taken, which will likely rule out the possibility of her playing in Monterrey.

Elina Monfils @ElinaSvitolina

I will not compete if WTA will not take an action!!! @josemorgado Jose, I didn’t withdraw YET. As I mentioned in this statement,I will not compete if WTA will not take an action!!! @josemorgado Jose, I didn’t withdraw YET. As I mentioned in this statement,I will not compete if WTA will not take an action!!!

Elina Svitolina is the top seed at the Monterrey Open

Elina Svitolina is seeded first at the Monterrey Open

The former World No.3 has been very vocal in expressing her displeasure with the current situation in Ukraine and is now on the brink of withdrawing from the Monterrey Open.

Svitolina is the top seed in the competition and is scheduled to face Russia's Potapova in the opening round. Hence, it's no surprise that she is willing to pull out of the match and in turn, the tournament if the WTA does not follow the IOC's regulations.

The Russian teams in last year's Davis Cup and this year's ATP Cup competed as the Russian Tennis Federation and were not under the country's flag.

Hence, it won't be much of a surprise if the ATP, WTA and the ITF follow the IOC's new rules and start recognizing the Russian and Belarussian athletes as neutrals.as neutrals.as neutrals.

neutrals.

neutrals.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan