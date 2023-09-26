Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle had the opportunity to click a picture alongside Roger Federer at the 2023 Laver Cup. Reminiscing about the experience, Riddle also shared several other pictures from the tournament.

On Sunday, September 24, Team World defeated Team Europe 13-2 to secure their second consecutive Laver Cup title. Spearheading the team's success were Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

Fritz made a substantial contribution to Team World's triumph, bolstering their score by securing two points through a remarkable 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle is a social media influencer and is known for her unwavering support of the World No. 8 as he competes in matches all over the world. She has consistently stood by his side, accompanying him at the recently concluded Laver Cup.

Riddle took to social media to share a series of pictures from the tournament. The post featured a picture of her posing alongside Roger Federer. She also shared a picture of herself with Fritz and the Laver Cup trophy, among others.

"Understood the assignment," Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

"I think that Laver Cup's an amazing event, it is a similar feel to other team events" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Laver Cup

According to Taylor Fritz, the Laver Cup is a fantastic competition as it successfully recreates the electrifying atmosphere found in other prestigious tournaments.

During his post-match press conference, Fritz shared his enthusiasm for team events, revealing that he becomes an entirely different player when participating in such tournaments. The American further stated that he bursts with energy and motivation when representing a team.

"I guess I could be a bit biased towards it. I'd like to see more because I love team events. I feel like my record in team events is really good. I play much better in team events. I feel like when I have a team to play for, I get more pumped up. You know, I love it," he said.

Fritz went on to draw a comparison between the Laver Cup and other team events, highlighting their striking similarities.

"I think that Laver Cup's an amazing event. It is a similar feel to other team events. You know, at times, like especially something like last year when Roger's retiring and we're looking on the other side and it's Novak and Roger and Rafa and Andy, yeah, something like that feels different, I guess, from the other events (smiling)," Fritz added.

Taylor Fritz, when discussing team energy, emphasized that he feels significantly more enthusiastic regardless of the team he represents.

"But, you know, the thing they all have in common is that team energy, I feel always more fired up to play when I'm playing whether it be Team World or team U.S. or whatever it is," he stated.

