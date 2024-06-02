"Ungrateful, worst Slam for a reason" - Fans stumped by empty seats and lack of journalists at Elena Rybakina's French Open presser after controversy

Elena Rybakina advanced to the fourth round of the French Open after a comfortable win over Elise Mertens. The Kazakh, however, was welcomed by a lack of journalists during her press conference as a back and forth between her and the media continued.

After her first-round win over Greet Minnen, Rybakina conducted a spiky press conference. She was uninterested in answering some of the questions that she believed were being repeated. Moreover, she felt some questions were irrelevant and her answers to most were short.

The media seemed to respond by not inviting Rybakina for a press conference. After the Kazakh's second-round win against Arantxa Rus, she was not requested by any of the journalists so she did not have to hold a press conference.

Now, after her third-round win over Minnen, Rybakina held a press conference but there was a lack of journalists during it. An X account posted an image of Rybakina's press conference where all the front seats were empty.

Reacting to the picture, most of the fans seemed to blame the media for the situation and wrote,

"They couldn't come up with any good questions yet," one fan wrote.

"Not the flex the “journalist” think it is," another fan wrote.

"The empty seats are frying me," a third fan wrote.

One fan slammed the French Open and wrote,

"Ungrateful f*cks. Worst slam for a reason."

Another fan claimed this puts less pressure on the player and wrote, "Love it, less pressure on our girl."

Elena Rybakina was going through a tough time but is now focused on the French Open 2024

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 French Open.

During the press conference after her 2024 French Open third-round win, Elena Rybakina opened up about her sleep struggles. She had to skip tournaments, most recently the Italian Open, because she was struggling with her health. However, she is well-focused again.

“Yes, I mean, I have struggling a bit with the sleep. I had some issues so, of course, I had to skip tournaments, also allergies, and everything, and now I'm feeling pretty well and focused,” she said.

Up next for Rybakina is a fourth-round clash against 15th-seed Elina Svitolina on Monday, June 3.