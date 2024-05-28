Elena Rybakina appeared unwilling to answer the questions posed to her by journalists at the 2024 French Open. In a bizarre display, the World No. 4 gave several curt responses before concluding the press conference.

On Tuesday, May 28, Rybakina opened her French Open campaign against Belgium’s Greet Minnen on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Due to rainy conditions, the players competed under the roof, which was unveiled on the court this year.

Despite the far-from-ideal conditions, Elena Rybakina secured a routine 6-2, 6-3 win to book her place in the second round. She, however, didn't seem to be in good spirits during the press conference that followed.

Rybakina, known for her stoic on-court persona but an otherwise welcoming presence, appeared unimpressed by the journalists’ questions. When asked if the wet conditions affected her in any way, she said:

"No, it didn’t affect in any way. I mean, I know how to play in different conditions."

Elena Rybakina was also reminded of her 2023 campaign, where she pulled out of the third round due to illness. She, however, didn't appreciate the repetitive nature of the questions.

"For sure, physically I’m much better than last year since I had to withdraw – I had Covid. Of course now I’m much better. I don’t know guys, the questions are quite the same, so I don’t know what to say anymore," she answered.

When asked how she feels about the new roof, Rybakina responded:

"Same as previous years, guys," she said with a dry laugh.

The former Grand Slam champion was also asked to share her first memories of Aryna Sabalenka, who the journalist suggested she is friendly with. Rybakina recalled that the duo first met at a 25K event. She added:

"But the rest, I’m friendly with kind of everybody around."

The Kazakh then acknowledged Sabalenka’s achievements before stopping abruptly.

"I respect her, for sure. Because everything what we do, it's not easy," Elena Rybakina said.

"I think she’s at the top for long. And, I mean, I think if you can stay as long as possible.. it’s, I mean, it’s great thing, and as a person also, I mean… I don’t know what to say, guys."

Rybakina was also questioned about what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion.

"It’s quite basic. You need to work hard; do all the things usually you don’t want to do. I mean, simple question, simple answers. So, guys, something else?" the 2022 Wimbledon winner responded.

Watch the video here:

Elena Rybakina to compete in French Open 2R on Thursday

Rybakina pictured at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina will hope to start afresh in the second round of the 2024 French Open, where she faces Dutch veteran Arantxa Rus.

The two have met twice before - at the 2018 US Open and the 2022 French Open. While Rus came out on top in their first meeting, Rybakina turned the tide in the second.

The World No. 4 is in the bottom half of the draw, which means she will take the court on Thursday, May 30. As mentioned earlier, Rybakina, one of the favorites to dethrone two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, made the third round last year. She will look to collect some valuable ranking points by making a deep run.

The 24-year-old is chasing her second Grand Slam title and fourth trophy of the season this fortnight.