United Cup 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 United Cup has plenty of big names taking to the court, kicking off the new year with a bang.

Rafael Nadal will compete in a rare mixed doubles match, teaming up with Paula Badosa for the same. They'll face the British pairing of Dan Evans and Harriet Dart. Two-time Major champion Petra Kvitova is also in action against Laura Siegemund.

World No. 3 Casper Ruud is also set to play his first match here and is up against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. Iga Swiatek kicked off her campaign on a winning note by defeating Yulia Putintseva on Day 3. The World No. 1 will join forces with compatriot Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday for a mixed doubles contest as well. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the United Cup:

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - USA vs Germany

(Starts at 10 am) - Laura Siegemund vs Petra Kvitova

followed by: Oscar Otte vs Dalibor Svrcina

followed by: Julia Lohoff/Fabian Fallert vs Jesika Maleckova/Dalibor Svrcina

Evening session - Spain vs Great Britain

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Paula Badosa vs Harriet Dart

Not before 7 pm: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Dan Evans

followed by: Paula Badosa/Rafael Nadal vs Harriet Dart/Dan Evans

Perth, RAC Arena

Day session - Belgium vs Bulgaria

(Starts at 10 am) - Elise Mertens vs Viktoriya Tomova

followed by: Zizou Bergs vs Dimitar Kuzmanov

followed by: Elise Mertens/David Goffin vs Viktoriya Tomova/Grigor Dimitrov

Evening session - Croatia vs Argentina

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Petra Martic vs Nadia Podoroska

Not before 7 pm: Borna Gojo vs Federico Coria

followed by: Donna Vekic/Borna Coric vs Nadia Podoroska/Francisco Cerundolo

Brisbane, Pat Rafter Arena

Day session - Brazil vs Norway

(Starts at 10 am) - Thiago Monteiro vs Casper Ruud

followed by: Laura Pigossi vs Ulrikke Eikeri

followed by: Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos vs Ulrikke Eikeri/Viktor Durasovic

Evening session - Poland vs Kazakhstan

(Not before 5:30 pm) - Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik

Not before 7 pm: Magda Linette vs Zhibek Kulambayeva

followed by: Iga Swiatek/Hubert Hurkacz vs Zhibek Kulambayeva/Alexander Bublik

Where to watch United Cup 2023?

Team Norway at the 2023 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the matches on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

United Cup 2023 - Match timings

Day sessions start at 10 am local time, while matches in the evening sessions aren't scheduled to start before 5:30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 4 are as follows:

Country Day session start time (Sydney) Evening session start time (Sydney) Day session start time (Perth) Evening session start time (Perth) Day session start time (Brisbane) Evening session start time (Brisbane) US & Canada Dec 31, 2022 6 pm EST Jan 1, 2023 1:30 am EST Dec 31, 2022 9 pm EST Jan 1, 2023 4:30 am EST Dec 31, 2022 7 pm EST Jan 1, 2023 2:30 am EST UK Dec 31, 2022 11 pm GMT Jan 1, 2023 6:30 am GMT Jan 1, 2023 2 am GMT Jan 1, 2023 9:30 am GMT Jan 1, 2023 12 am GMT Jan 1, 2023 7:30 am GMT India Jan 1, 2023 4:30 am IST Jan 1, 2023 12 pm IST Jan 1, 2023 7:30 am IST Jan 1, 2023 3 pm IST Jan 1, 2023 5:30 am IST Jan 1, 2023 1 pm IST

