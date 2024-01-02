United Cup 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6

Day 6 of the 2024 United Cup will see the group phase of the tournament coming to a close, along with the start of the quarterfinals.

Having defeated Germany in their prior group tie, France have a shot at topping Group D if they manage to beat Italy on Wednesday. Canada and Greece will duke it out in their Group B encounter.

However, each team could possibly be without one of their leading stars. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been nominated to play against each other, but neither represented their teams against Chile due to an injury concern.

The quarterfinals will also begin in Perth, but two of the four spots for Wednesday's bouts will be decided after Tuesday's results. Poland and Australia are already in the last eight, with Serbia and China as the likely candidates to join them.

With that in mind, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 of United Cup 2024

Sydney, Ken Rosewall Arena

Day session - (4) France vs (12) Italy

Starting at 10:30 am local time: Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego,

followed by: Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Evening session: (2) Greece vs (7) Canada

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Maria Sakkari vs Leylah Fernandez,

followed by: Mixed doubles match.

Perth, RAC Arena

TBA.

Where to watch the United Cup 2024?

Maria Sakkari will be in action on Day 6 of the 2024 United Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the happenings of the United Cup via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Tennis Channel International.

Canada: The official broadcasters for the region are TSN & RDS.

Australia: The host nation will televise the matches on 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network.

United Cup 2024 - Match Timings

The day session in Sydney will commence at 10:30 a.m. local time, while the evening session will not start before 5:30 p.m. The day and evening sessions in Perth are scheduled for a 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. start.

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast timings for Day 6 of the tournament:

Country Day session (Sydney) Evening session (Sydney) Day session (Perth) Evening session (Perth) USA January 2, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET January 2, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada January 2, 2024; 6:30 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 1:30 a.m. ET January 2, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET January 3, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK January 2, 2024; 11:30 p.m. GMT January 3, 2024; 6:30 a.m. GMT January 3, 2024: 2:00 a.m. GMT January 3, 2024: 9:00 a.m. GMT India January 3, 2024; 5:00 a.m. IST January 3, 2024; 12:00 p.m. IST January 3, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST January 3, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST