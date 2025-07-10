"Unless Carlos Alcaraz has injury" - Former pro makes brutal claim about Taylor Fritz having 'no chance' against Spaniard at Wimbledon SF

Taylor Fritz is set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships semifinal. Former American pro Sam Querrey believes Fritz has "no chance" to win unless the Spaniard suffers from injury.

On Friday, July 11, two-time defending champion Alcaraz will face Fritz for a chance to advance to his third consecutive Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, the American is looking to become the first man from his nation to win a Wimbledon singles title since Pete Sampras in 2000.

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Fritz 2-0, with both victories coming in straight sets. Discussing Fritz's chances against the 22-year-old, Sam Querrey, on the Nothing Major podcast, said (at 14:05):

"No chance. Unless Carlos has some type of injury during the match. I give Taylor no chance. I hate to say it. I hate to say it. Carlos is too good right now... I hope he proves me wrong."

John Isner, meanwhile, disagreed with Querrey and claimed that the 2024 US Open finalist had a shot at winning.

"Taylor Fritz's crazy enough... Taylor certainly believes he's going to win this match. So, he's going to take the court with that belief. He has two days off. He's full of confidence," Isner said.

Fritz became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in 15 years when he played in the championship match against Jannik Sinner at the US Open last year. He will be hoping to achieve some more records as he aims to win the Grasscourt Major.

Taylor Fritz exuded confidence ahead of his Wimbledon SF against Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

In the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, Taylor Fritz got the better of 17th seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4). After the match, he was asked about his potential opponent, as Carlos Alcaraz had not yet finished his quarterfinal encounter against Cameron Norrie.

"Well, if it’s him (Alcaraz), I’m happy. I’m happy that we’re not playing at the French Open on clay with the French Open balls, ’cause that would be an absolute nightmare (smiling)," Taylor Fritz said in his press conference.

Further, he believes grass is an "equalizer" and the surface will work in his favor.

"Yeah, I think grass is very much so an equaliser. It can be an equaliser. So trust in how I’m playing. I truly know the way that I played the first two sets today, there’s not much any opponent on the other side can do," he added.

Both Fritz and Alcaraz have won titles on grass this season. The American bagged the titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, while the 22-year-old Spaniard won Queen's.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal at Wimbledon this year is also a blockbuster. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. No matter who wins in either match, we are in for a treat in the semifinals and the subsequent final.

