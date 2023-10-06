Novak Djokovic has had a wonderful relationship with his fans, especially with the little ones over the years. This was clear again on Thursday (October 5) when he made a young fan's day by participating in a basketball session with him.

The young boy's name is Luka Korach, and he hails from Cerak, an urban neighborhood in Belgrade, Serbia, Djokovic's hometown.

Korach is 10 years old and an aspiring basketball player. He is immensely talented since he was the only fourth-grade student competing among fifth-graders in the NBA Junior League.

Korach was playing basketball with his father and brother in Kosutnjak when he noticed two individuals on the second court, one of whom was Novak Djokovic. The young one introduced himself to the Serbian ace and invited him to play, which Djokovic gladly accepted.

Luka Korach's father later spoke to Serbian daily Kurir and praised Novak Djokovic's demeanor, stating the 36-year-old was very down to earth with his son. The duo also had a challenge to see who would score first, which Korach won.

"It was unreal that there was no one else there, no fans or anyone, because you couldn't tell it was him. He played basketball calmly and relaxed. When Nole finished, Luka introduced himself to him and asked if he was in the mood for a basket. Nole accepted and played with great appreciation and respect," the young boy's father said.

"It's unreal how natural he behaved and how attentive he was to Luka, yet very present in the game and with just as much indulgence as a 10-year-old child should. They were playing to see who would score first and by chance Luka did that," he added.

The gentleman then discussed how the 24-time Grand Slam winner left an indelible impression on his son, which would help mould the man he would become in the future. He also joked about a rematch between the two in the coming years.

"Novak left the impression of a normal young man on him, and it seems to me that through their basketball and his normal behavior, Luka saw how much Novak is actually a king and how he doesn't pretend to be a star, and that's why he's so big," he said.

"As far as Luka is concerned, the rematch will come in a few years, when Luka will also grow a little, and Nole will strengthen his game under the hoops," he added.

Novak Djokovic is absent from Shanghai Masters 2023 lineup

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic has had an extremely busy few weeks, earning his record 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open and helping his nation reach the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockouts.

The World No. 1 recently took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the Shanghai Masters, which began on October 2. He said he would miss his fans in China but that he hoped to return in the future.

"Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favourite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you again," Djokovic said.

The tournament in China is the season's penultimate Masters 1000 event. It features stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner, among others. This year is the first time the ATP Tour has returned to the Asian country since 2019.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis