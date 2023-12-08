"Unrealll" - Coco Gauff hails Caitlin Clark as she clocks 3000 points in NCAA Division 1 women's basketball

Coco Gauff praised basketball star Caitlin Clark after she made history by reaching the 3,000 career points mark in Division I women's basketball.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 67-58. Clark was in the spotlight for her impressive performance during the match, notching 35 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their ninth win in 10 games. Besides helping her team win the match, the 21-year-old Clark became the first player in Division I to reach 3,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists.

Gauff celebrated Clark's incredible achievement on her Instagram story where she reposted a photo that featured Clark. Gauff captioned it with a single word:

“Unrealll”

Coco Gauff's love for basketball is no longer news. Aside from the fact that her father, Corey Gauff, played basketball for Georgia State University, she also loves the sport herself.

After her second-round match at the 2023 US Open against Mirra Andreeva, Gauff spoke about how she learned a lot from the dogged mentality of NBA star Jimmy Butler and how he has been an inspiration to her in the post-match press conference.

"I think he has the talent and the mentality. It's just taking him even further. ... Realistically, between two weeks or between Wimbledon and the next tournament I played, nothing could have changed that much. It was just a mental thing. I think that's what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years,” Gauff said

“She has finally proved the naysayers wrong” - Christopher Eubanks discusses Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open run

27-year-old American tennis player Christopher Eubanks stated that his compatriot Coco Gauff has successfully silenced her doubters with stellar performances this season.

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Eubanks stated that Gauff proved her critics wrong and is now focused and motivated to achieve more with her team.

"She has finally proved the naysayers wrong, some said that she would never win a Grand Slam. She's been able to do that, now it's about how many she will get. So there's still going to be outside expectations, there's still going to be people saying that she can never get more than one or people doubting the validity of the US Open run."

"It doesn't matter at this point. In her team and in her mind, she has done what she has done, now let's just continue to enjoy this process let's just continue to put in the work that got her to this point," Christopher Eubanks added.

Gauff won her maiden US Open trophy when she defeated Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka in the final 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Gauff became the first teenager to win the trophy since Serena Williams in 1999 and also became the first American to clinch the US Major since Sloane Stephens in 2017.