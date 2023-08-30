US Open 2023 Results Today, Scores, Winners: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Aryna Sabalenka make winning starts, Venus Williams knocked out | Day 2

Most of the leading favorites escaped unscathed on day 2 of the 2023 US Open, though a few big names were did fall out.

Leading title contenders Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka all cruised to easy victories. Former US Open champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka also booked their spots in the second round.

Most of the upsets were on the women's side on Tuesday, with last year's semifinalist Caroline Garcia being the biggest casualty. Venus Williams was also another high-profile name who did not make it past the opening hurdle.

Here's a recap of what went down on Day 2 of the 2023 US Open:

Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his US Open title defense with a win

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz didn't have to do much against Dominik Koepfer. The latter injured himself early on in the first set and while he continued to bravely soldier on for a while, he ultimately threw in the towel in the second set.

Alcaraz will face Lloyd Harris in the next round. The Spaniard is gunning to be the first man to defend his US Open crown since Roger Federer did the same way back in 2008.

Veterans Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka make it through, Venus Williams eliminated

Former US Open champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round with straight sets wins. Their fellow distinguished counterpart, Venus Williams, failed to do the same.

The Brit sent Corentin Moutet packing to notch up his milestone 200th victory at the Majors. Wawrinka, on the other hand, defeated Yoshihito Nishioka. Williams arrived at the US Open nursing an injury, which played a part in her lopsided 6-1, 6-1 loss to Greet Minnen.

Daniil Medvedev races to a dominating win over Attila Balazs

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev barely broke a sweat to oust Attila Balazs as he scored a commanding 6-1, 6-1. 6-0 win over him. While his form leading up to the tournament was rather average, the Russian played some scintillating tennis here to send a warning sign to his competitors.

It was also Medvedev's 50th win of the year. He'll next face Christopher O'Connell, who eliminated compatriot Max Purcell, in the second round.

Caroline Garcia becomes the day's biggest casualty following her loss to Yafan Wang

Seventh seed Caroline Garcia, who reached the semifinals at last year's US Open, was shown the door in the first round this time. She suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss at the hands of Yafan Wang.

The Chinese player had notched up some great results at the ITF and Challenger level prior to the US Open. Many had predicted Wang to be a dangerous floater and she lived up to the billing with her upset win over Garcia.

Wang will take on Katie Boulter for a spot in the third round. As for Garcia, an early loss has now cast a shadow over her odds of qualifying for the WTA Finals, where she's the defending champion.

US Open 2023: Day 2 Results at a glance

Men's singles

(1) Carlos Alcaraz def. Dominik Koepfer: 6-2, 3-2, ret.

(3) Daniil Medvedev def. Attila Balazs: 6-1, 6-1, 6-0

(6) Jannik Sinner def. Yannick Hanfmann: 6-3, 6-1, 6-1

(8) Andrey Rubelv def. (LL) Arthur Cazaux: 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1

(WC) Michael Mmoh def. (11) Karen Khachanov: 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

(12) Alexander Zverev def. Aleksandar Vukic: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(13) Alex de Minaur def. (Q) Timoney Skatov: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5

(16) Cameron Norrie def. Alexander Shevchenko: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(17) Hubert Hurkacz def. Marc-Andrea Huesler: 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-1

(19) Grigor Dimitrov def. Alex Molcan: 6-7 (9), 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (9)

(23) Nicholas Jarry def. Luca Van Assche: 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Arthur Fils def. (24) Tallon Griekspoor: 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

(26) Dan Evans def. Daniel Elahi Galan: 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Sebastian Baez def. (27) Borna Coric: 7-5, 7-5, 6-1

Matteo Berrettini def. (29) Ugo Humbert: 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Altmaeier def. Constant Lestienne: 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Matteo Arnaldi def. Jason Kubler: 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Jack Draper def. Radu Albot: 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

(Q) Borna Gojo def. Hugo Dellien: 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

Lloyd Harris def. Guido Pella: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4

(Q) Yu Hsiou Hsu def. Thanasi Kokkinakis: 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

(WC) John Isner def. Facundo Diaz Acosta: 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1)

(Q) Felipe Meligeni Alves def. (LL) James Duckworth: 6-4, 7-6 (11), 6-3

(WC) Alex Michelsen def. Albert Ramos Vinolas: 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Gael Monfils def. (Q) Taro Daniel: 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Andy Murray def. Corentin Moutet: 6-2, 7-5, 6-3

Christopher O'Connell def. Max Purcell: 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Arthur Rinderknech def. Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego def. (Q) Nicolas Moreno De Alboran: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Botic van de Zandschulp def. Jordan Thompson: 6-3, ret.

Stan Wawrinka def. Yoshihito Nishioka: 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4

Yibing Wu def. Dusan Lajovic: 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Women's singles

(2) Aryna Sabalenka def. Maryna Zanevska: 6-3, 6-2

(3) Jessica Pegul def. Camila Giorgi: 6-2, 6-2

(5) Ons Jabeur def. Camila Osorio: 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Yafan Wang def. (7)Caroline Garcia: 6-4, 6-1

(9) Marketa Vondrousova def. Han Na-lae: 6-3, 6-0

Lucia Bronzetti def. (12) Barbora Krejcikova: 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(13) Daria Kasatkina def. Alycia Parks: 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

(14) Liudmila Samsonova def. Claire Liu: 7-6 (3), 6-3

(17) Madison Keys def. Arantxa Rus: 6-2, 6-4

(Q) Sachia Vickery def. (21) Donna Vekic: 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

(22) Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Leylah Fernandez: 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4

(23) Qinwen Zheng def. Nadia Podoroska: 6-1, 6-0

(25) Karolina Pliskova def. (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse: 6-1, 6-4

(26) Elina Svitolina def. Anna-Lena Friedsam: 6-3, 6-1

Clara Tauson def. (27) Anastasia Potapova: 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3

(31) Marie Bouzkova def. (WC) Ashlyn Krueger: 7-5, 6-4

Katie Boulter def. Diane Parry: 6-4, 6-0

Peyton Stearns def. Viktoriya Tomova: 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Elsa Jacquemot def. Lesia Tsurenko: 7-5, 3-6, 6-1

Martina Trevisan def. Yulia Putintseva: 0-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (8)

Tamara Korpatsch def. Irina-Camelia Begu: 6-3, 6-2

(LL) Yanina Wickmayer def. (Q) Vera Zvonareva: 6-4, 6-4

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. (Q) Fiona Crawley: 6-2, 6-4

(PR) Patricia Maria Tig def. Rebecca Marino: 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1)

Linda Noskova def. Madison Brengle: 6-2, 6-1

Petra Martic def. Tatjana Maria: 6-2, 6-1

Kaia Kanepi def. (PR) Barbora Strycova: 6-4, 6-4

(Q) Eva Lys def. (WC) Robin Montgomery: 6-2, 6-1

Sofia Kenin def. Ana Bogdan: 7-6 (2), 6-4

(Q) Greet Minnen def. (WC) Venus Williams: 6-1, 6-1

Clara Burel def. Caroline Dolehide: 6-4, 6-3

Jodie Burrage def. Anna Blinkova: 6-3, 6-4

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"