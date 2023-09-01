US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 5

Three-time former winner Novak Djokovic and home hope Coco Gauff will be among the biggest draws on Day 5 of the 2023 US Open. Both players will hit the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serb will take on Laslo Djere while the teenager will square off against Elise Mertens.

Joining the duo on Arthur Ashe will be Americans Tommy Paul and Jennifer Brady, who headline the action during the day session.

Fans will also have the chance to catch the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action in their respective third-round encounters.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the US Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (14) Tommy Paul

Followed by: Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki

Starting at 7 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs (32) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (32) Laslo Djere vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Taylor Townsend

Followed by: Kaja Juvan vs (1) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: (22) Adrian Mannarino vs (10) Frances Tiafoe

Starting at 7 pm local time: Jakub Mensik vs (9) Taylor Fritz

Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (30) Sorana Cirstea

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Wang Xinyu vs Anna Karolina Schiemdlova

Followed by: Ben Shelton vs Aslon Karatsev

Followed by: Dominic Stricker vs Benjamin Bonzi

Not before 5 pm local time: Zhu Lin vs (15) Belinda Bencic

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN

UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2023 - Match timings

Play on Arthur Ashe Stadium commences at 12 noon.

The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the US Open are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA September 1, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET Canada September 1, 2023 12:00 pm ET 11:00 am ET UK September 1, 2023 5:00 pm BST 4:00 pm BST India September 1, 2023 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

