US Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live-streaming details, and more | Day 5

Three-time former winner Novak Djokovic and home hope Coco Gauff will be among the biggest draws on Day 5 of the 2023 US Open. Both players will hit the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serb will take on Laslo Djere while the teenager will square off against Elise Mertens.
Joining the duo on Arthur Ashe will be Americans Tommy Paul and Jennifer Brady, who headline the action during the day session.
Fans will also have the chance to catch the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action in their respective third-round encounters.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the US Open:
Schedule for Day 5 of the US Open
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 noon local time: (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (14) Tommy Paul
Followed by: Jennifer Brady vs Caroline Wozniacki
Starting at 7 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs (32) Elise Mertens
Followed by: (32) Laslo Djere vs (2) Novak Djokovic
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Taylor Townsend
Followed by: Kaja Juvan vs (1) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (22) Adrian Mannarino vs (10) Frances Tiafoe
Starting at 7 pm local time: Jakub Mensik vs (9) Taylor Fritz
Followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (30) Sorana Cirstea
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Wang Xinyu vs Anna Karolina Schiemdlova
Followed by: Ben Shelton vs Aslon Karatsev
Followed by: Dominic Stricker vs Benjamin Bonzi
Not before 5 pm local time: Zhu Lin vs (15) Belinda Bencic
The full schedule for the day can be found
Where to watch US Open 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and India can watch the matches live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN
UK: Fans in the UK can follow the action on Sky Sports
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network
India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches,
US Open 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11 a.m. local time, except at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where proceedings will commence at noon. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the US Open are as follows:
