US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka playing? | Day 6, Round 3

The sixth day of the 2023 US Open in New York will see the conclusion of third-round singles action.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid for back-to-back Flushing Meadows titles against Great Britain's Dan Evans. The 20-year-old has looked sublime this week, winning five straight sets and dropping just eight games outside a tiebreak.

After beating Dominik Koepfer in the first round, the outgoing World No. 1 beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets, featuring a third-set tiebreak. The winner of the Alcaraz-Evans match will take on Matteo Arnaldi or Cameron Norrie.

Meanwhile, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Argentine Sebastian Baez. The third seed dropped just two games in the first round against Attila Balazs but faced a sterner outing in the second. Medvedev squandered match points before seeing off Christopher O'Connell in four sets. The winner of Medvedev-Baez will take on Nicolas Jarry or Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest to win her first US Open title when she takes on Clara Burel in the third round. Earlier this week, the Belarusian dispatched both Maryna Zanevska and Jodie Anna Burrage in 6-3, 6-2 sets. The winner of Sabalenka-Burel will take on Greet Minnen or Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last eight.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dan Evans match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz's third-round match against Dan Evans will be the day's first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2003

Match timing: 12:00 pm local time, 5:00 pm BST and 9:30 pm IST

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez match schedule

Daniil Medvedev's match against Sebastian Baez will be the day's fourth match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Saturday, September 2

Match Timing: Approx. 7:00 pm local time, 12:00 am BST, 4:30 am IST

Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel match schedule

Aryna Sabalenka's match against Clara Burel will be the first match at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Day 6 of the US Open.

Date: September 2, 2003

Match Timing: 11:00 am local time, 4 pm BST, 8:30 pm IST

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW