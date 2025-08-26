US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova preview
Elena Rybakina, World No. 10, arrived in New York in peak form. She owned a commanding 41-16 record in 2025 before playing at the US Open, strengthened by a WTA title and a string of deep runs.
Most notably, she has reached the semifinals of all the warm-up events ahead of the US Open, where she toppled the likes of Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.
Tereza Valentova, World No. 96, just 18, is a rising talent with a sturdy 39-9 record this year. Despite no titles on tour, she’s dominated at the Challenger level and boasts a powerful hard-court pressure game. She has won WTA 125 titles in Grado and Porto after claiming W75 titles in Soboto and Porto.
She is highly effective in qualifiers and early rounds. Valentova steps onto the Grand Slam stage lacking experience but armed with fearless energy.
Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova head-to-head
Rybakina and Valentova's head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0. At the 2025 US Open, they will face each other for the first time on tour.
Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova prediction
Rybakina dispatched Julieta Parraja 6-3, 6-0, in her US Open first round, showcasing the aggressive serve and composure that make her a constant threat.
Valentova, meanwhile, has impressed in New York so far, coming through the qualifiers with a strong run. She opened with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over Germany’s Mona Barthel, followed by a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory against Tatiana Prozorova. Valentova then sealed her main draw spot by easing past Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-2.
Carrying that momentum, the Czech teenager edged past Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round, showing resilience and composure in her US Open debut.
Rybakina’s proven Slam pedigree and recent form give her a clear edge. Her semi-final streak this summer established momentum and confidence. Valentova, while thrilling with her rise, has yet to face top-10 caliber pressure. Expect Rybakina to control play and carry through in straight sets.
Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets