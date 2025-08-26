US Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova preview

Rybakina at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina, World No. 10, arrived in New York in peak form. She owned a commanding 41-16 record in 2025 before playing at the US Open, strengthened by a WTA title and a string of deep runs.

Ad

Trending

Most notably, she has reached the semifinals of all the warm-up events ahead of the US Open, where she toppled the likes of Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

Tereza Valentova, World No. 96, just 18, is a rising talent with a sturdy 39-9 record this year. Despite no titles on tour, she’s dominated at the Challenger level and boasts a powerful hard-court pressure game. She has won WTA 125 titles in Grado and Porto after claiming W75 titles in Soboto and Porto.

Ad

She is highly effective in qualifiers and early rounds. Valentova steps onto the Grand Slam stage lacking experience but armed with fearless energy.

Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova head-to-head

Rybakina and Valentova's head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0. At the 2025 US Open, they will face each other for the first time on tour.

Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -375 -4.5 (-130) Over 20.5 (-118) Tereza Valentova +275 +4.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova prediction

Tereza Valentova at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Rybakina dispatched Julieta Parraja 6-3, 6-0, in her US Open first round, showcasing the aggressive serve and composure that make her a constant threat.

Ad

Valentova, meanwhile, has impressed in New York so far, coming through the qualifiers with a strong run. She opened with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over Germany’s Mona Barthel, followed by a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory against Tatiana Prozorova. Valentova then sealed her main draw spot by easing past Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-2.

Carrying that momentum, the Czech teenager edged past Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round, showing resilience and composure in her US Open debut.

Ad

Rybakina’s proven Slam pedigree and recent form give her a clear edge. Her semi-final streak this summer established momentum and confidence. Valentova, while thrilling with her rise, has yet to face top-10 caliber pressure. Expect Rybakina to control play and carry through in straight sets.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More