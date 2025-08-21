US Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The ATP Tour’s biggest names are preparing for the 2025 US Open, set to run from August 24 to September 7. As the season’s final Grand Slam and the second Slam on hard courts, it boasts a stacked lineup led by World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner, who enters as the top seed. Although there are some concerns about his health, he is expected to recover in time.
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz heads to New York fresh off his Cincinnati Masters win, where he faced Sinner in the final but advanced after the Italian retired due to illness. Rounding out the top five seeds are Alexander Zverev, last year’s runner-up Taylor Fritz, and Jack Draper.
With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 US Open:
What is US Open?
The US Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in tennis, played on hard courts every year in New York City at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. First held in 1881, it has grown into one of the sport’s most historic and iconic events.
On the men’s side, Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Roger Federer share the record with five singles titles each. Federer also set a special mark in the Open Era, becoming the first man to win the tournament five years in a row between 2004 and 2008.
Venue
The 2025 US Open will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The tournament has been played at this venue since 1978 and features several stadium courts, with Arthur Ashe Stadium--the largest tennis arena in the world--serving as the main stage for the singles and doubles finals.
Draws and players
Schedule
The main draw of the 2025 US Open begins on Thursday, August 24, with first-round matches spread across three days. The second and third rounds will follow, each taking place over two days. The fourth round is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1.
Quarterfinal action will be held over the next two days, leading into the women’s semifinals on Thursday, September 4, and the men’s semifinals on Friday, September 5. The tournament will conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday, September 6, and the men’s singles final on Sunday, September 7.
Prize money and ranking points
The total prize money for the 2025 US Open is set at $90 million, marking a 20% increase from last year’s $75 million. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions will take home $5,000,000 along with 2,000 ranking points each.
Here’s the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:
Where to watch US Open 2025?
Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:
USA - ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
Europe - Eurosport
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Germany, Austria, Switzerland - Sportdeutschland
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Latin America - ESPN International
Brazil - Globo (SporTV)
China - CCTV, MIGU
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ ENM
Hong Kong - PCCW
Taiwan - Sportcast
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.
