US Open 2025 Results Day 1: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Emma Raducanu

After much anticipation and fanfare, the US Open 2025 kicked off its 145th edition on Sunday, August 24. Most of the top guns in action made it safely through the first round, with title contenders Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz leading the charge.

However, there were still a handful of upsets caused by the underdogs, along with a new controversial moment involving Daniil Medvedev. Here's a quick recap of the highlights, scores and results from Day 1 of the US Open 2025:

Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz record easy wins at the US Open, and other ATP results

Taylor Fritz at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Most of the leading title contenders on the men's side advanced without a fuss. Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title began with a win over Learner Tien. Last year's runner-up comfortably dispatched compatriot Emilio Nava, while Ben Shelton moved past qualifier Ignacio Buse in straight sets.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced the most dominant display of the day, conceding only four games against Alexander Shevchenko. The biggest casualty of the day was former US Open champion and 13th seed Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Benjamin Bonzi in five sets in a dramatic match.

Facing a match point on his opponent's serve, Medvedev caused a delay by arguing with the chair umpire. While he bounced back to take the next two sets, he eventually fell shy of a comeback.

Brandon Nakashima was involved in the only other five-set match of the day, ultimately prevailing in a fifth-set tie-break. 29th seed Tallon Griekspoor was the other seeded player to bite the dust, losing to Adrian Mannarino.

US Open 2025 Men's singles - First Round

(4) Taylor Fritz def. (WC) Emilio Nava: 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

(6) Ben Shelton def. (Q) Ignacio Buse: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(7) Novak Djokovic def. Learner Tien: 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2

(16) Jakub Mensik def. Nicolas Jarry: 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-4

(18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Alexander Shevchenko: 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

(20) Jiri Lehecka def. Borna Coric: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1

(21) Tomas Machac def. Luca Nardi: 6-3, 6-1, 6-1

(30) Brandon Nakashima def. (Q) Jesper de Jong: 6-2, 6-7 (5), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7)

(32) Luciano Darderi def. Rinky Hijikata: 6-2, 6-1, 6-2

(WC) Eliot Spizzirri def. (WC) Stefan Dostanic: 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Arthur Rinderknech def. Roberto Carballes Baena: 7-6 (2), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2

Marcos Giron def. Mariano Navone: 6-0, 7-5, 4-6, 5-7, 6-4

Tomas Martin Etcheverry def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli: 6-3, 6-2, 6-0

Jordan Thompson def. Corentin Moutet: 6-2, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Pablo Carreno Busta def. (Q) Pablo Llamas Ruiz: 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-2

(Q) Jerome Kym def. Ethan Quinn: 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

(Q) Ugo Blanchet def. Fabian Marozsan: 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2

(Q) Zachary Svajda def. Zsombor Piros: 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Benjamin Bonzi def. (13) Daniil Medvedev: 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino def. (29) Tallon Griekspoor: 7-5, 6-4, 6-0

Alexandra Eala, Janice Tjen script history for their countries, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu advance, and other WTA results

Alexandra Eala at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexandra Eala and Janice Tjen made their respective countries proud with their first-round wins. Eala needed five match points to topple 14th seed Clara Tauson, thus becoming the first Filipino player to win a main draw match at a Major. Tjen became the first player from Indonesia to win a Grand Slam match in 22 years with her upset win over 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Emma Raducanu had a fairytale run at the US Open 2021, winning the title as a qualifier without even dropping a set. However, she didn't win a match in New York in subsequent editions following her victory. She snapped that losing streak with an easy win over qualifier Ena Shibahara, dropping only three games in the process.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka's title defense commenced with a straight sets win over Rebeka Masarova. While the opening set was tight, she was hitting freely in the second set, dishing out a breadstick. Top 10 seeds Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro didn't drop a set during their wins as well.

US Open 2025 Women's singles - First Round

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. Rebeka Masarova: 7-5, 6-1

(4) Jessica Pegula def. Mayar Sherif: 6-0, 6-4

(7) Jasmine Paolini def. (Q) Destanee Aiava: 6-2, 7-6 (4)

(10) Emma Navarro def. (PR) Wang Yafan: 7-6 (9), 6-3

(16) Belinda Bencic def. (Q) Zhang Shuai: 6-3, 6-3

(25) Jelena Ostapenko def. (Q) Wang Xiyu: 6-4, 6-3

(31) Leylah Fernandez def. (Q) Rebecca Marino: 6-2, 6-1

(32) McCartney Kessler def. Magda Linette: 7-5, 7-5

Polina Kudermetova def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz: 2-2 ret.

Lulu Sun def. Camila Osorio: 6-4, 2-6, 6-0

(Q) Tereza Valentova def. Lucia Bronzetti: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Emma Raducanu def. (Q) Ena Shibahara: 6-1, 6-2

Marketa Vondrousova def. (Q) Oksana Selekhmeteva: 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Victoria Azarenka def. (Q) Hina Inoue: 7-6 (0), 6-4

Anna Blinkova def. Yuliia Starodubtseva: 6-3, 6-1

(WC) Caty McNally def. Jil Teichmann: 6-2, 6-2

Moyuka Uchijima def. Olga Danilovic: 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (9)

Anastasia Potapova def. (PR) Zhu Lin: 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Alexandra Eala def. (14) Clara Tauson: 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11)

(Q) Janice Tjen def. (24) Veronika Kudermetova: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

