US Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka will open her title defence at the 2025 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (August 24). She will be joined by several others, including Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title.
The American trio of Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz will look to enthrall home crowds on the tournament’s opening day. Besides, Jasmine Paolini, Daniil Medvedev, and Emma Raducanu will also be in action.
The season's final Grand Slam promises top-drawer action. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 US Open:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 1
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 12 pm local time: Ben Shelton [6] vs Ignacio Buse
Followed by: Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Rebeka Masarova
Not before 7 pm local time: Novak Djokovic [7] vs Learner Tien
Followed by: Jessica Pegula [4] vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: Emma Raducanu vs Qualifier
Not before 1 pm local time: Emilio Nava vs Taylor Fritz [4]
Not before 7 pm local time: Qualifier vs Jasmine Paolini [7]
Followed by: Daniil Medvedev [13] vs Benjamin Bonzi
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Jakub Mensik [16] vs Nicolas Jarry
Followed by: Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson [14]
Not before 3 pm local time: Emma Navarro [10] vs Yafan Wang
Not before 5 pm local time: Brandon Nakashima [30] vs Jesper de Jong
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all prominent courts except the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 11 am local time. Play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin an hour later. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, beginning at 7 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
