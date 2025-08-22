US Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka will open her title defence at the 2025 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (August 24). She will be joined by several others, including Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

The American trio of Jessica Pegula, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz will look to enthrall home crowds on the tournament’s opening day. Besides, Jasmine Paolini, Daniil Medvedev, and Emma Raducanu will also be in action.

The season's final Grand Slam promises top-drawer action. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 US Open:

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 1

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Jessica Pegula will play the night session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Source: Getty)

Starting at 12 pm local time: Ben Shelton [6] vs Ignacio Buse

Followed by: Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Rebeka Masarova

Not before 7 pm local time: Novak Djokovic [7] vs Learner Tien

Followed by: Jessica Pegula [4] vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: Emma Raducanu vs Qualifier

Not before 1 pm local time: Emilio Nava vs Taylor Fritz [4]

Not before 7 pm local time: Qualifier vs Jasmine Paolini [7]

Followed by: Daniil Medvedev [13] vs Benjamin Bonzi

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Jakub Mensik [16] vs Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson [14]

Not before 3 pm local time: Emma Navarro [10] vs Yafan Wang

Not before 5 pm local time: Brandon Nakashima [30] vs Jesper de Jong

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Where to Watch

Ben Shelton will open play on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and platforms to keep up with the matches at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network / JioHotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Jasmine Paolini will be in action during the Louis Armstrong evening session. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all prominent courts except the Arthur Ashe Stadium will commence at 11 am local time. Play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will begin an hour later. The evening session will be played on the two biggest courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, beginning at 7 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (All other courts) USA, Canada August 24, 2025, 12 pm ET August 24, 2025, 11 am ET UK August 24, 2025, 5 pm BST August 24, 2025, 4 pm BST India August 24, 2025, 9.30 pm IST August 24, 2025, 8.30 pm IST

Vedant Chandel



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More

