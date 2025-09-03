US Open 2025 Schedule Day 11: Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The quarterfinal action will wrap up on Day 11 (Wednesday, September 3) of the US Open 2025. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic qualified for the semifinals on Tuesday.
Their peers will aim to join them on Wednesday, starting with defending champion Jannik Sinner. The top seed will take on fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the last four. Amanda Anisimova will be eyeing some sweet revenge against Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal bout.
The two recently met in the Wimbledon final a few weeks ago, in which Swiatek handed Anisimova a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova will lock horns in the other women's quarterfinal. Felix Auger-Aliassime stands between Alex de Minaur and a maiden Major semifinal.
The women's doubles semifinals will also be contested on Wednesday, headlined by the top four seeded teams. With some exciting matches set for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 11
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (8) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Amanda Anisimova
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (11) Karolina Muchova vs (23) Naomi Osaka
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Luis Guto Miguel vs (9) Jack Kennedy
Followed by: (1) Julieta Pareja vs Lea Nilsson
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (1) Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs (4) Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens
Followed by: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe vs (2) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (14) Oliver Bonding vs (2) Andres Santamarta Roig
Followed by: (14) Jeline Vandromme vs (3) Kristina Penickova
Followed by: Ford McCollum/Nischal Spurling vs Jamie Mackenzie/Dominick/Mosejczuk
Followed by: (6) Keaton Hance/Jack Kennedy vs Tudor Batin/Johan Oscar Lien
Followed by: Nicolas Arseneault/Cruz Hewitt vs Yannik Alvarez/Jack Secord
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also host the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:
