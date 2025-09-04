US Open 2025 Schedule Day 12: Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The women's singles and men's doubles semifinals will take centrestage on Day 12 (Thursday, September 4) of the US Open 2025. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the first women's semifinal. Neither player has dropped a set thus far.
Sabalenka beat Pegula in straight sets in the final here last year. All three of their past meetings had a title on the line, with the Belarusian coming out on top on all occasions. Their most recent contest was the Miami Open final earlier this year, which also wrapped up in straight sets.
The other semifinal will feature Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka. The American is through to her first semifinal here after beating Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3. This was their first meeting since their Wimbledon final, which Swiatek won 6-0, 6-0.
Osaka is back in a Major semifinal after four long years. She has gone on to win the title every time she has crossed the fourth round of a Major. She's a two-time champion in New York, with her most recent title coming in 2020.
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus will face the British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the first doubles semifinal. The American pair of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy will take on fifth seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers.
Aside from these matches, there will be plenty of junior matches taking place throughout the day. With another busy day of tennis on the horizon, here's a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 12
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (23) Naomi Osaka vs (8) Amanda Anisimova
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at noon local time: (5) Julia Stusek vs (2) Hannah Klugman
Followed by: Luis Guto Miguel vs (14) Oliver Bonding
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (14) Yuki Bhambri/Michael Venus vs (6) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski
Followed by: Robert Cash/JJ Tracy vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all courts will get underway at noon local time, except for the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will only host the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline